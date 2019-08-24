'Under No Condition' Will EU Agree to Invite Russia Back Into G7 - Tusk

Earlier, following remarks by US President Donald Trump that he would "certainly" support Russia's return to the G7 to recreate the G8 group of nations, a 'high-ranking source' in Brussels told reporters that doing so would be a "sign of weakness."

European Council President Donald Tusk said the European Union cannot agree with President Trump's logic in inviting Russia back into the UK, saying he would try to convince the bloc's other leaders that it would be better to invite Ukraine as a guest to the next G7 meeting instead.

Russia, Tusk argued, has not 'earned' the right to reenter the club.

Speaking at the G7 summit, which kicked off in Biarritz, France on Saturday, Tusk warned that the summit would be a 'difficult test of unity and solidarity' among members of the bloc amid the trade conflicts between countries. Tusk said such conflicts have a potential to further erode 'already weakened trust' among the nations, and that the past year has shown that it is 'increasingly difficult' for the countries to find a common language.

Tusk also warned Trump against using tariffs for 'political reasons', saying that doing so could be risky for the entire world, including the EU.

During his term as Poland's prime minister, Donald Tusk played a key role in pushing the European Union's Eastern Partnership initiative, aimed at increasing the EU's influence in Ukraine ahead of the 2014 Maidan coup d'etat. As the Ukrainian crisis heated up, Tusk's Poland was openly involved in the events leading up to the coup, with then-foreign minister Radoslaw Sikorski signing what was ostensibly meant to be a compromise deal between then-President Viktor Yanukovych and the Western-supported opposition leaders amid mass street protests in Kiev. Yanukovych's government was then toppled and he was forced to flee the country the next day. Later, Tusk and Sikorski urged NATO and the EU to take off their "kid gloves" in relation to Russia, up to and including threatening Moscow militarily, if necessary, over its alleged role in the Ukraine crisis.

