Register
17:18 GMT +321 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    National flags of the G8 countries and the flag of the European Union fly near a logo of the G-8 summit in St. Petersburg, Thursday, July 13, 2006

    Moscow Waiting for Specific Proposals on Renewing G8 Following Trump's Favourable Remarks

    © AP Photo / Sergey Ponomarev
    World
    Get short URL
    201

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Trump told reporters at the White House on Tuesday that he would support Russia's return to the group and subsequent resumption of the G8 format. Trump said he believed Russia was initially expelled from the G8 because Russian President Vladimir Putin had "outsmarted" his predecessor Barack Obama.

    Russia is waiting for specific proposals regarding its potential invitation to the G7 summit in 2020, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Wednesday, a day after US President Donald Trump reportedly agreed to French President Emmanuel Macron's suggestion that Russia be welcomed back to the annual gathering.

    "Specific proposals should be formed and submitted to Russia for consideration", Zakharova said on the Govorit Moskva broadcaster, calling for a serious discussion on the issue instead of speculations.

    Earlier, President Donald Trump spoke with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron about the upcoming G7 summit, White House spokesman Judd Deere confirmed in a statement on Wednesday after local media reported that the two leaders discussed inviting Russia to group's 2020 gathering. 

    "President Donald J. Trump had a call with President Emmanuel Macron of France yesterday to discuss the upcoming G7 Summit. The President looks forward to participating in productive meetings with world leaders in Biarritz, France, in the coming days", Deere said in a readout of the call.

    CNN earlier in the day reported that Trump during the call expressed his support for bringing Russia back into the G7 group of industrialised nations.

    The White House statement did not say whether the two leaders discussed the topic of inviting Russia to the group's next gathering, which is slated to be held in the United States.

    According to the CNN report, Trump is expected to raise the idea of inviting Russia when he meets with world leaders at this weekend's annual gathering in Biarritz.

    Trump told reporters at the White House on Tuesday that he would support a move to bring Russia back into the group and to resume work of this group in the G8 format. At the same time, Trump expressed the opinion that Russia was expelled from the G8 because Russian President Vladimir Putin "outsmarted" Trump's predecessor, Barack Obama.

    The leaders of the seven largest economies — the United States, Germany, Japan, the United Kingdom, France, Italy and Canada — will gather at the French seaside resort of Biarritz for their annual summit from August 24-26.

    Russia's membership in the G8 was suspended in 2014 following the start of the Ukrainian crisis.

    Related:

    EU May Want to Heed Trump's Call for G8 Restoration, Rebuild Ties With Russia
    Russia in G8 Redux Would Give Trump More Leverage - US Congressman
    Trump’s Calls for Russia’s Return to G8 May Lead to Division in Europe - Berlin
    Tags:
    Russia, G8, G7
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Bridge to the Past: Rare Nostalgic Photos From the USSR
    A Bridge to the Past: Rare Nostalgic Photos From the USSR
    Trade Troll
    Tower Troll
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse