Register
19:19 GMT +321 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING

    Russia Disappointed by US Missile Testing Plans Which Aggravate Global Security Situation - Putin

    World
    Get short URL
    472

    Earlier, after Sunday's missile test at a US test range in California, Russia and China formally requested a UN Security Council meeting to discuss Washington's plans to test and deploy new medium-range ground-based missiles.

    Russia regrets the US effort to develop and build missiles which violate the (now defunct) Intermediate Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, since this has the potential to aggravate the global security situation, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said.

    "We are disappointed by what we see. Testing of ground-based medium-range missiles are a violation of the INF Treaty, and aggravate the security situation generally and that of Europe in particular," Putin said, speaking to reporters in a joint press conference with Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto on Wednesday.

    Putin said Russia is concerned that the US could deploy its new ground-based cruise missiles in Romania and Poland, emphasising that Moscow would see such a deployment as a direct threat to its security.

    Moscow will take the appropriate and reciprocal steps if the US moves forward with such plans, but remains ready to engage in dialogue with both its US and European partners on this issue, Putin added.

    This US Department of Defense (DOD) handout photo shows on August 18, at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time, when the Defense Department conducted a flight test of a conventionally configured ground-launched cruise missile at San Nicolas Island, California. - The test missile exited its ground mobile launcher and accurately impacted its target after more than 500 kilometers of flight. Data collected and lessons learned from this test will inform DOD's development of future intermediate-range capabilities.
    © AP Photo / SCOTT HOWE
    This US Department of Defense (DOD) handout photo shows on August 18, at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time, when the Defense Department conducted a flight test of a conventionally configured ground-launched cruise missile at San Nicolas Island, California. - The test missile exited its ground mobile launcher and accurately impacted its target after more than 500 kilometers of flight. Data collected and lessons learned from this test will inform DOD's development of future intermediate-range capabilities.

    Need to Save New START

    Also Wednesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov echoed Putin's concerns, saying Sunday's test of a ground-based medium-range missile by the US was a risk to global strategic stability, and adding that such testing could spark a global arms race.

    "We have said for many years that when the US decided to deploy these systems as part of its missile defence shield in Europe that the MK-41 was suitable not only for launching anti-ballistic missiles, but for offensive cruise missiles, and had emphasised that this would be a direct violation of the INF," Lavrov said, speaking with his German counterpart Heiko Maas.

    "The day before yesterday, it was from an installation of this type that a piece of weaponry was tested which falls under the prohibitions of the INF treaty, and this installation has been deployed in Romania for several years now," Lavrov said.

    US Army personnel cleans the red carpet ahead an inauguration ceremony of the US anti-missile station Aegis Ashore Romania (in the background) at the military base in Deveselu, Romania on May 12, 2016
    © AFP 2019 / DANIEL MIHAILESCU
    US Army personnel cleans the red carpet ahead an inauguration ceremony of the US anti-missile station Aegis Ashore Romania (in the background) at the military base in Deveselu, Romania on May 12, 2016

    Lavrov added that Russia has called on the US side to take concrete steps to save the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), which is currently set to expire in 2021, with that treaty now the last major Russian-US strategic arms agreement still in place after the US's withdrawal from the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty in 2002 and Washington's exit from the INF earlier this month.

    "There aren't many agreements left in this sphere (arms control), and they must be cherished," Lavrov noted, 

    "I'm talking about the New START treaty between Russia and the United States, which expires in February of next year. We have called on the US to take concret steps to ensure its extension, and are now waiting for an answer," Lavrov added.

     

    DETAILS TO FOLLOW

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Bridge to the Past: Rare Nostalgic Photos From the USSR
    A Bridge to the Past: Rare Nostalgic Photos From the USSR
    Trade Troll
    Tower Troll
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse