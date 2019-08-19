US Tests Cruise Missile After Withdrawal From INF Treaty

The missile test was conducted from San Nicolas Island, California, and the Pentagon stated that "the test missile exited its ground mobile launcher and accurately impacted its target after more than 500 kilometres of flight".
"The Department of Defence conducted a flight test of a conventionally-configured ground-launched cruise missile off the US West Coast Sunday. We are currently evaluating the results of the test", Lt. Col. Carla Gleason told reporters.
