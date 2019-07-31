US-Russian New START Treaty Unlikely to Be Extended - Bolton

Russia and the United States held last week bilateral inspections within the framework of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START). The New START treaty was signed in 2010 and is currently the only Russian-US arms control deal.

The treaty expires in 2021 and the United States remains undecided on whether to extend it, while Russia has repeatedly stressed that it is ready for dialogue.

The agreement limits the number of deployed intercontinental ballistic missiles, submarine-launched ballistic missiles, nuclear-armed bombers, and nuclear warheads.

Earlier in July, Russia and US top officials met in Geneva for strategic dialogue talks. According to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, who led the Russian delegation, the two sides thoroughly discussed the extension of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty.

