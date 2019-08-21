Russian and Finnish Presidents Hold Press Conference Following Talks in Helsinki (Video)

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto are holding a joint press conference following bilateral talks in the Presidential Palace in Helsinki on Wednesday, 21 August.
Putin arrived on a working visit to Finland this afternoon. Prior to his visit, Niinisto stated that he does not see any substantial problems in Russian-Finnish relations, adding that he does not expect to see any radical changes to the current relationship between Moscow and Helsinki.
Putin previously met Niinisto this April at a plenary session of the fifth Arctic Forum in Saint Petersburg.
