Russian and Finnish Presidents Hold Press Conference Following Talks in Helsinki (Video)

The two presidents are expected to discuss a variety of issues pertaining to bilateral cooperation, focusing on international and regional issues, as well as ties between Russia and the EU.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto are holding a joint press conference following bilateral talks in the Presidential Palace in Helsinki on Wednesday, 21 August.

Putin arrived on a working visit to Finland this afternoon. Prior to his visit, Niinisto stated that he does not see any substantial problems in Russian-Finnish relations, adding that he does not expect to see any radical changes to the current relationship between Moscow and Helsinki.

Putin previously met Niinisto this April at a plenary session of the fifth Arctic Forum in Saint Petersburg.

