State Dept Says China Must Halt 'Dangerous' Media Reports About US Diplomat in Hong Kong

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - China’s official media must put an end to issuing dangerous reports about a US diplomat in Hong Kong, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.

"Official Chinese media reports on our diplomat in Hong Kong have gone from irresponsible to dangerous. This must stop. Chinese authorities know full well, our accredited consular personnel are just doing their jobs, just like diplomats from every other country," Ortagus said on Friday.

On Thursday, Ortagus told reporters that China was acting like a "thuggish" government for releasing personal information of a US diplomat who met with pro-democracy leaders in Hong Kong.

In a statement, China's foreign ministry urged the US diplomatic office to immediately stop meeting with anti-China protesters and stop interfering in Hong Kong’s affairs.