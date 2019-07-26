Nord Stream 2 AG Calls on EU Court of Justice to Annul Discriminatory Measures

Nord Stream 2 AG has previously opposed the legislation, stating that EU authorities have "fundamentally changed" the rules regulating the issue after the consortium had almost finished building the pipeline.

"Nord Stream 2 Calls on Court of Justice of the European Union to Annul Discriminatory Measures", the headline of the company's upcoming statement read.

The appeal comes as a response to the EU Gas Directive amendments, adopted by the European Parliament back in April. The decision ruled that the pipeline must have a shipping operator that is independent from Gazprom and that third parties must receive access to the facility.

The legislation would make delivery considerably more difficult, as only Gazprom can supply gas to the Russian part of the pipeline.

The Nord Stream 2 project envisages the construction of a twin pipeline that could deliver around 55 billion cubic metres (almost 2 trillion cubic feet) of gas under the Baltic Sea directly to Europe.

Despite support in Germany, Austria, and other countries, the US has been trying to introduce sanctions to discourage the states that are part of Nord Stream 2's construction from pursuing the project, claiming that the pipeline threatens European security. Washington has also been trying to force Russian natural gas out of Europe and sell its own liquefied natural gas at higher prices.