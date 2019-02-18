Register
13:24 GMT +318 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Pipes for the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline

    Amendments to EU Gas Directive May Leave Nord Stream 2 Half Empty - Reports

    © Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 03

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is likely to remain underutilized for at least several years of operation due to the latest amendments to the EU gas directive, Russian Kommersant newspaper reported on Monday.

    According to Kommersant newspaper, the amendments, in particular, prescribe that not only the European Commission, but also a committee of representatives from all EU countries will have to give consent to make a project exempt from EU norms, which would make the procedure lengthy and difficult.

    READ MORE: Tensions Over Nord Stream 2 Block US Business Participation — AmCham Russia

    The media outlet, citing informed sources, said that the current version of the text was final as it would be "undoubtedly approved" at the re-vote at the Council of the EU on February 20.

    In practice, the amendments mean that the Nord Stream 2 pipeline must have an operator that is independent of Gazprom and that third parties must receive access to the facility. Currently, the Nord Stream 2 AG consortium is fully responsible for the construction and operation of the pipeline.

    A handout by Nord Stream 2 claims to show the first pipes for the Nord Stream 2 project at a plant of OMK, which is one of the three pipe suppliers selected by Nord Stream 2 AG, in Vyksa, Russia, in this undated photo provided to Reuters on March 23, 2017
    © REUTERS / Nord Stream 2
    German Minister: EU Ruling on Nord Stream 2 Sends 'Powerful Signal' to Critics
    According to the publication, there is no problem with creating an independent operator, but the third-party access cannot be organized, since only Gazprom, as the only company eligible for gas export, can supply gas to the Russian part of the pipeline. In this case, the European Commission may prohibit the gas giant from using more than by 50 percent of Nord Stream 2 facility, leaving the other half to potential "third parties."

    According to the amendments to the gas directive, Germany, as the EU country where the gas pipeline leads to, may conclude an intergovernmental agreement with Russia on exceptions to the directive. The process will require interaction with the European Commission at two stages. First, Brussels must grant Germany permission to negotiate the intergovernmental agreement with Russia, and then, after the talks are done, permission to sign the agreement. In both cases, the commission needs to make a decision within 90 days but has the right to request additional information, thereby delaying deadlines. The commission may also make recommendations to Germany regarding the text of the treaty and the inclusion of certain provisions.

    READ MORE: German Economy Ministry Denies Making Deal With US on Nord Stream 2

    Last week, representatives of the Council of the European Union, the European Commission and the European Parliament reached an agreement on amendments to the EU gas directive that would allow extending internal EU market regulations to pipelines to and from non-EU countries. This would include Nord Stream 2, which is expected to carry gas from Russia to Europe.

    Nord Stream 2 is a joint venture of Russian gas giant Gazprom and five European companies. It aims to deliver 55 billion cubic meters (1.9 trillion cubic feet) of Russian natural gas annually to the European Union. The pipeline project has been welcomed by some countries in Europe and opposed by the others, who raise concerns over the alleged danger of Europe's dependence on Russia and the subsequent diminished transit role of Ukraine.

    Related:

    Macron’s Decision to Skip Munich Conference Unrelated to Nord Stream 2 – Envoy
    German Media Slams Ex-Chancellor Schroeder Over Nord Stream 2's 'Inevitability'
    EU's Breakthrough Decision on Nord Stream 2: Key Points
    Tags:
    gas, Nord Stream 2, European Union, Gazprom, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Most Beautiful Places: The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2018
    Most Beautiful Places: The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2018
    Executive Expenditures
    Executive Expenditures
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse