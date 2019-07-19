Register
14:41 GMT +319 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif

    UK Teenager’s Killer Jailed For Life But Why Were Police Not Given Access to His Facebook Page?

    © AP Photo / Ben Margot
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A lodger who stabbed a 13-year-old British girl to death after she claimed he had got her pregnant has been found guilty of her murder. The case has highlighted the difficulty UK police sometimes have in accessing evidence held by Facebook.

    Stephen Nicholson, 25, has been convicted of murdering Lucy McHugh, who was stabbed and dumped at an outdoor sports centre in Southampton on 26 July last year.

    Nicholson - who was jailed for life with a minimum tariff of 33 years on Friday - came to the police’s attention because rumours had been circulating at Lucy’s school about her having a sexual relationship with him but social services dismissed the allegation.

    ​But after she was found murdered, detectives immediately identified Nicholson as the prime suspect and sought to gain access to his Facebook page because they believed he might have messaged Lucy in the hours before she was killed.

    Lucy McHugh, 13, who was murdered by Stephen Nicholson in Southampton, England in August 2018
    © Photo : Family handout
    Lucy McHugh

    Nicholson refused to give Hampshire Police his Facebook password and he was charged after he refused an order granted under the UK’s Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act (Ripa).

    Jailing him for 14 months in August 2018, Judge Christopher Parker said he did not accept Nicholson's "wholly inadequate" excuse that if he gave the police his password it would reveal his dealing in cannabis.

    ​Judge Parker told him: "What you have done is obstructed the investigation, and a very serious investigation indeed. It has caused a very significant delay. It means that the task of police investigating the murder of Lucy McHugh is that much more difficult."

    The prosecutor, Matthew Lawson, said police had been forced to follow a "lengthy procedure" to get the information from Facebook, who are based in California.

    It was not the first time UK law enforcement has struggled to get help from social media companies in the US.

    The Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, Cressida Dick, is on record as saying is a "very protracted procedure" to access data from US social media companies. 

    Police in the United States also have to go through a fairly protracted procedure to gain access to Facebook data.

    ​In 2013 Kyle Dube, 21, posed as a teenager boy on Facebook to lure 15-year-old Nichole Cable from her home in Maine. He staged her kidnapping so he could later rescue her and be hailed as a hero. Dube was jailed for 60 years in 2015.

    The jury at Nicholson’s trial heard Lucy McHugh was told to “get out of her fantasy land” after she told her mother, Stacey White, she was being abused by the family’s lodger.

    Her mother told her to “shut up before she ruined someone’s life”, the jury heard.

    Stephen Nicholson, who has been jailed for life for the murder of Lucy McHugh
    © Photo : Hampshire Police
    Stephen Nicholson

    The trial was told Nicholson - who was a friend of Stacey White’s partner and had just come out of prison - deleted a series of Facebook messages between himself and Lucy in the hours before she was killed.

    He told police Lucy had told him she was pregnant - which she was not-and demanded a meeting with him.

    Nicholson stabbed her 11 times after immobilising her.

    Her body was found in woodland at Southampton Outdoor Sports Centre in July 2018.

    Nicholson was also convicted of three charges of raping Lucy when she was 12 and two counts of sexual activity with a child once she had turned 13.

    On Friday the judge, Mrs Justice May, told Nicholson: "This was a pitiless attack on a child following months of sexual exploitation. The prosecution has described it as an execution and I am satisfied this is correct."

    She said: "The combination of [his] cold narcissism and hot anger dictated that she had to be put out of the way and he saw to it that this was done."

    Tags:
    Southampton, murder, Facebook
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Paradise for Geeks: Annual Comic-Con Fest Kicks Off in San Diego
    #RickyRenunciaYa
    RickyRenunciaYa
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse