Huawei CEO Says Company Ready to Deal with US Without Beijing’s Help - Report

The US imposed a series of restrictions on Chinese tech giant Huawei last month, claiming among other things that the company cooperates with the Chinese government to spy on users of its devices. Huawei strictly denies all allegations.

Huawei can deal with US sanctions without assistance from the Chinese government, the company's CEO Ren Zhengfei has said in an interview with CNBC.

Mr Zhengfei's interview comes days after his company said it expected $30 billion less revenue for the year because of the US sanctions. Huawei's CEO added, however, that the company will likely cope with the consequences of the restrictions after 2020.

Mr Zhengfei also said that Huawei's position in the domestic market remains strong. He explained that Washington's ban has affected the company's ability to ship its smartphones which have Google's Android operating system on them.

US allies, such as Australia, New Zealand and Japan, have also banned Huawei from participating in government contracts because of security concerns.

Smartphone users have been closely watching the spat between the US and the Chinese tech giant, sharing their reactions online.

USA has backed itself into a corner with the Huaweii ban and Google warned them. Now reports have surfaced that the operating system Huawei has been working on since 2012 was being tested by Oppo and Xiaomi and it's 60% faster than Android, Android is gonna lose all Chinese OEMs — Cobhoza Was Suspended (@CobhozaR) 15 июня 2019 г.

