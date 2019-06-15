China to Ship 225 Million Devices with HongMeng and Ark OS Before End of Year – Reports

Chinese tech titan Huawei, is reportedly gearing up to ship almost 225 million devices already running on HongMeng or Ark OS by October 2019 after the Android ban due to the sanctions imposed by the US administration.

According to reports, cited by the Business Times, Huawei will concentrate on equipping the budget smartphone division with the HongMeng OS, while flagship devices will have to wait a little longer since the company-owned OS does not have a wide app ecosystem yet.

A recent report from Rosenblatt Securities revealed that Huawei has already shipped around 1 million devices pre-loaded with the HongMeng OS. According to the report, Huawei's proprietary OS will be compatible with all Android apps and pre-loaded devices will have increased security functionalities to maximize protection for the user's personal data.

According to Huawei's Richard Yu, the company's proprietary OS is ready to be installed on all devices. The Business Times reported that Huawei collaborated with Tencent and made several tests on its proprietary OS with several other smartphone manufacturers like Oppo and Vivo. One of its sources claimed that the Ark OS performed 60 percent faster than Google’s Android.

Huawei has found itself in the crosshairs as Donald Trump’s administration introduced a ban on the use of the Chinese company’s technology, barring US companies, including Google, from trading with the company without government approval.

The US has accused Huawei of exploiting cyberinfrastructure on behalf of China’s ruling Communist Party while threatening to curb intelligence co-operation with any country that allows Huawei equipment to be used in its own networks. The Chinese tech giant has adamantly denied all accusations.