Register
20:18 GMT +312 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    US President Donald Trump. File photo

    The US Has Our Number: Iran Brushes Off Trump’s Request to Call Him

    © AFP 2019 / Nicholas Kamm
    World
    Get short URL
    101

    On Saturday, the White House reportedly gave Swiss authorities a phone number which Iranian leaders can use to reach President Donald Trump, who earlier urged Tehran to call him amid deteriorating ties between the US and Iran.

    Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has played down the importance of Washington allegedly sharing a phone number for Tehran to get in touch with US President Donald Trump.

    “In order to exit the difficult situation that Trump has created for himself and the US, there is no need for mediation and phone number. Washington has to revise its policy and behaviour”, Araghchi told the Iranian YLC news outlet.

    READ MORE: Pompeo Says Iran is 'Major Destabilizing Influence' the US 'Aims to Fix'

    When asked about what the Iranian Foreign Ministry will do with Trump's alleged phone number, Araghchi said that “if required, they have our number”.

    Separately, he said the international community admits the White House’s “wrong policies” and its “mistake” to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal and intensify pressure on Iran.

    Araghchi spoke after CNN cited an unnamed diplomatic source as saying on Saturday that the White House provided authorities from Switzerland with a phone number to reach President Trump.

    The Swiss embassy in Tehran represents US interests in the Islamic Republic as the two countries severed relations after the 1980 Iran revolution.

    READ MORE: Deputy Revolutionary Guard Chief Says Iran Will Not Hold Talks With US — Reports

    Earlier, Trump urged Iranian leaders to phone him up to discuss matters related to possible negotiations between the two sides aimed at resolving the ongoing bilateral tensions.

    “What I would like to see with Iran, I would like to see them call me. If they do, we are open to talk to them”, Trump told reporters at the White House on Thursday.

    Yadollah Javani, deputy commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said in turn that Iran had no plans to talk to the US which he claimed is an “unreliable” negotiating partner.

    Javani was echoed by Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi who flatly rejected Trump's claims that Tehran had sought talks with Washington, saying that the US president was only voicing to his "false and unattainable dreams".

    READ MORE: Iran Reminds of US Lies Before Iraq War, Hints US Official Behind Scaremongering

    Members of US 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command stands next to a Patriot surface-to-air missile battery during the NATO multinational ground based air defence units exercise Tobruq Legacy 2017 at the Siauliai airbase. (File)
    © AP Photo / Mindaugas Kulbis
    US Sending More Warships, Patriot Missiles to Middle East Amid Escalation With Iran
    The developments come amid increasing tensions between Iran and the US which escalated on Wednesday, when Tehran announced that it would backtrack on some of its "voluntary" commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

    This was followed by Washington announcing a new round of anti-Iranian sanctions aimed at the Islamic Republic’s iron, steel, aluminium, and copper sectors.

    On 8 May 2018, Trump announced Washington’s withdrawal from the JCPOA, reinstating tight anti-Iranian sanctions and secondary restrictive measures against foreign companies doing business with Tehran.

    Related:

    Iran to Announce 'Diminishing Commitments' to Nuke Deal Amid Tensions With US
    US Suspects Iran of Moving Ballistic Missiles by Sea to Persian Gulf - Reports
    Ex-US Intel Officer: Iran Unlikely to Seek Nukes Despite Suspending JCPOA
    Iran: US Sanctions on Iranian Metals 'Against International Norms'
    Tags:
    mediation, phone number, mistake, authorities, pressure, Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Abbas Araghchi, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Buddha Statues That Once Stood in the City of Bamiyan
    History We Lost Forever: Renowned Global Sites That Are Now Just a Memory
    Trump’s Name Game
    Trump’s Name Game
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse