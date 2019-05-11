Register
09:14 GMT +311 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, center, and national security adviser John Bolton, right, listen as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc at the Office of Government Hall, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, in Hanoi

    Iran Reminds of US Lies Before Iraq War, Hints US Official Behind Scaremongering

    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    World
    Get short URL
    0 50

    Relations between Iran and the US have been patchy ever since the 1979 Iranian Revolution, but they took a turn for worse after the United States withdrew from the landmark 2015 nuclear deal and re-instated crippling economic sanctions against Iran last year.

    Tehran has laughed off Washington's claims that it posed a threat to the US forces deployed in the Middle East, saying that the Trump administration is using 'fake intelligence'.

    "These are all allegations which are being produced by the same people who, in the run-up to the US invasion of Iraq, did the same," Majid Takht Ravanchi, Iran's Ambassador to the UN, said in an interview with NBC News on Saturday.

    His remark came in an apparent dig at Trump's national security adviser John Bolton, who worked in the US State Department at a time when the United States invaded Iraq under the pretext that Saddam Hussein was building and using weapons of mass destruction (a claim that has never been supported by any credible evidence).

    "So we do not accept such an allegation. And all of these (allegations) are fake intelligence," Ravanchi was quoted as saying.

    The US deployed an aircraft carrier and a bomber task force near Iran late last week to discourage the Islamic Republic from any potential attacks on the interests of the United States or its allies. Days later, the Pentagon ordered the deployment of more missile defence systems to the Middle East.

    The move was reportedly based on new intelligence indicating that Iran and its proxies could be planning attacks both on land and at sea.

    READ MORE: 'Clear Indications' of Planned Iranian Attack Behind US Carrier Dispatch: Report

    "We have information that you don't want to know about," US President Donald Trump said at a news conference at the White House. "They were very threatening and we have to have great security for this country and many other places."

    Trump also called on Iran to sit down and re-negotiate the 2015 nuclear deal, which he quit last year. He was referring to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the Obama-era agreement which granted Iran economic sanctions relief in exchange for letting in international inspectors and curbing its nuclear activities.

    US Secretary of State John Kerry, left, meets with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, right, in Vienna, Austria, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2016, on what is expected to be implementation day, the day the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) verifies that Iran has met all conditions under the nuclear deal.
    © AP Photo / Kevin Lamarque/Pool Photo
    Macron: If Iran Pulls Out From Nuke Deal, US Would Be Responsible

    The US President claimed that the deal did not prevent Iran from resuming work on nuclear weapons and brought back economic sanctions against the country. However, the remaining world powers that signed the deal, including Russia, China, Germany, France and the UK, refused to follow suit and pledged to stick to the agreement.

    Apart from sanctions on Iran's banking sector and oil exports, the US also recently blacklisted its elite paramilitary force, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), as a terrorist organisation. Iran responded in kind by placing the US Central Command under the same designation.

    Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has not ruled out that the ongoing confrontation could spiral into a military conflict. He made the case that Trump does not have an interest in another war in the Middle East, but assumed that some of his advisers and foreign allies were dragging Washington into another war.

    Related:

    Iran Cleric Warns US' Expensive Fleet 'Can Be Destroyed by One Missile' – Report
    ‘Call Me’: Trump Says US Open for Talks With Iran
    Deputy Revolutionary Guard Chief Says Iran Will Not Hold Talks With US - Reports
    US Ambassador Warns Germany Not to Do Business With Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Kim Kardashian West Attends Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala 2019
    This Week in Pictures: 4 May - 10 May
    Trump’s Name Game
    Trump’s Name Game
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse