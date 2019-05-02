Register
15:37 GMT +302 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Chilean anthropologist Veronica Silva shows one of the mummies from the ancient Chinchorro culture at the National Museum of Natural History in Santiago, on December 16, 2016

    Chile to Seek UNESCO Recognition for World's OLDEST Mummies

    © AFP 2019 / Martin BERNETTI
    World
    Get short URL
    0 10

    The Chinchorro people settled in what is now Chile in around 7,000 BC and developed a technique for mummification in around 5,000 BC.

    Many tend to think the oldest, rarest mummies hail from Egypt, the iconic Valley of the Kings, right? Wrong!

    The first humans known to have mummified their dead did so in the driest place on Earth – the coastal bays of the Atacama Desert in Chile.

    The Chinchorro people developed a technique for mummification in around 5,000 BC, approximately 2,000 years before the ancient Egyptians started mummifying their elite pharaohs.

    The Chinchorro people were pre-ceramic hunter-gatherers, and although little-known even inside Chile, the country hopes a UNESCO application for World Heritage Site status (the sites are on UNESCO's Tentative List) may finally bring them into the spotlight.

    Situated in the Azapa Valley is the San Miguel de Azapa Archaeological Museum in the small village of San Miguel de Azapa.

    ​READ MORE: 'One of MOST EXCITING Discoveries': STUNNING Artefacts Spotted in 2,000 YO Tomb

    This institution holds the mummified remains of some 300 Chinchorro people, though it only displays about 10% of its collection for public view, since the museum lacks the funding and space to showcase the entire collection properly.

    "It's a very sacred collection because the majority of the items are related to the ceremony of death," explains curator and conservationist Mariela Santos.

    Egyptian mummy
    CC BY-SA 2.0 / Franklin Heijnen / Egyptian mummy
    Dozens of Mummies, Including Children, Discovered in Egypt (PHOTO, VIDEO)
    There were five distinct styles of mummification used over a span of about 4,000 years, though Santos says the most prevalent are the black and red mummies.

    Both were typically stuffed with sticks and reeds, adorned with wigs, and masked with clay over the faces.

    It was a German archaeologist, Max Uhle, who first discovered the mummies a century ago near the beach in Arica that was to give them their name: Chinchorro.

    READ MORE: Russians Find Unique Burial Site In Egypt, Dating 1,500 Years

    Up until recently, the Chileans themselves haven't given much value to the treasures along their northernmost frontier.

    However, this is likely to change as Chile seeks World Heritage Site status for the Chinchorro sites. The proposal is to be submitted to UNESCO by as early as 2020. 

    In the run-up to the bid, the local government has beefed up its efforts to both promote archaeological tourism and encourage local communities to take pride in being custodians of the Chinchorro burial sites.

     

     

    Related:

    Dozens of Mummies, Including Children, Discovered in Egypt (PHOTO, VIDEO)
    Coffin With Two Mummies Reportedly Unearthed in Ancient Cemetery in Egypt
    Mystery of Three-Fingered Peruvian Mummies: ETs or Humans?
    For Science! World’s Oldest Mummies Get a DNA Scan
    Tags:
    ancient tombs, burial site, mummies, UNESCO World Heritage Site, UNESCO, Atacama Desert, Chile
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Women-at-Arms: See Stunning Beauties of Russian Police Forces
    Women-at-Arms: See Stunning Beauties of Russian Police Forces
    Firearms, Finances & Filings
    Firearms, Finances & Filings
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse