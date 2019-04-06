'One of MOST EXCITING Discoveries': STUNNING Artefacts Spotted in 2,000 YO Tomb

The recently dug-out tomb dates back to the Ptolemaic civilisation that spanned roughly three centuries until the Roman conquerors hammered Ancient Egypt in 30 BC.

Researchers have spotted over 50 mummified mice, cats and, falcons as they unearthed a perfectly well-preserved ancient tomb from the early Ptolemaic period in the town of Sohag, situated in a desert about 390 km south of Cairo and dubbed by authorities as “one of the most historically rich places in Egypt”.

© REUTERS / Mohamed Abd El Ghany Mummified mice and falcons on display at the newly discovered burial site, the Tomb of Tutu, at al-Dayabat, Sohag

Along with the animal and bird mummies there could be seen those of a woman, aged between 35 and 50, and a boy of 12-14 years of age, placed outside the shallow burial place dating back to the period before the Roman conquest in 30 BC.

“It’s one of the most exciting discoveries ever in the area”, local media cited Mostafa Waziri, the secretary general of Egypt’s supreme council of antiquities, as saying.

He referred to the over 2,000-year-old artefact as “a beautiful and colourful tomb”, noting that the chamber is made up of a central lobby, and a burial room with two stone coffins.

© REUTERS / Mohamed Abd El Ghany Two mummies, of a woman and child, are on display at the newly discovered burial site, the Tomb of Tutu, at al-Dayabat, Sohag

Wazari went on to specify that the tomb, which is believed to have been built for a senior official named Tutu and his wife and is one of several discovered in the area last autumn, when authorities found smugglers digging illicitly for historic artefacts.

The tomb’s walls notably feature images of funeral processions and of the owner labouring in the fields, along with hieroglyphic inscriptions of his kinship genealogy. A number of other artistic images depict scenes of Tutu “giving and receiving gifts before different gods and goddesses”.

“We see the same thing for his wife, Ta-Shirit-Iziz, with the difference that (we see) verses from a book, the book of the afterlife”, Wazari added.



