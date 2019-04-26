Register
13:10 GMT +326 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Workers install wires on a 'Golden Bridge of Silk Road' structure on a platform outside the National Convention Center, the venue which will hold the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, in Beijing

    ICRC Says Aims to Ensure Jobs for Countries Located Along China's Belt and Road

    © AP Photo / Andy Wong
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik), Ksenia Shakalova - The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is in contact with China regarding the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and aims to ensure jobs for people living in the countries that are located along its routes and affected by armed conflicts, ICRC Vice-President Gilles Carbonnier told Sputnik.

    "In many of the countries where you have armed conflicts along the Belt and Road it is a protracted armed conflict that lasts for decades, sometimes several generations are affected. And what we want is not to have this population being dependent on aid for generations. We are trying to look for ways to strengthen their livelihoods, so that they can get an income… And we see the Belt and Road initiative, like other development initiatives, as contributing to offering opportunities for livelihood, for income generation, for job creation," Carbonnier said.

    He specified that the promotion of international humanitarian law in order to "prevent suffering" was one of the ways the BRI could strengthen its humanitarian aspect.

    READ MORE: China's Xi Says Belt and Road 'Not an Exclusive Club'

    Carbonnier recalled that the ICRC had participated in the first Belt and Road forum in 2017 but decided to opt out of the ongoing second forum since it was going to primarily focus on the economy.

    "We are discussing with the Chinese government that we are not participating in the meeting which is focusing primarily on economic issues and business issues. And of course our concerns are really deep to humanitarian dimensions," Carbonnier explained.

    Journalist take pictures outside the venue of a summit at the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, Monday, May 15, 2017
    © AP Photo / Thomas Peter/Pool
    China Refutes Claims Belt and Road Plan Aims to Drive Nations Into Debt Trap
    He added that the ICRC wanted to connect its humanitarian emergency response with some longer-term efforts "in order for people to be able to go out of the dependency on aid and to be able to have a more dignified way of life."

    Carbonnier said that the ICRC had been discussing international humanitarian law and sharing its humanitarian concerns with the Chinese government. He added that a significant number of countries located along the Belt and Road's road and train routes had been affected by armed conflicts, and the ICRC was, therefore, discussing with China ways to include a "humanitarian dimension" into the BRI.

    Beijing’s BRI seeks to improve and develop trade and transport infrastructure across Asia, Europe, Russia and the Middle East.

    On Possible Aid to Libya Amid Escalation

    The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) seeks to increase its presence in Libya in order to provide more support amid the escalation of conflict in the North African country, ICRC Vice-President Gilles Carbonnier told Sputnik in an interview.

    READ MORE: Libyan Gov't Forces Push Back Haftar's Forces South of Tripoli — Reports

    Carbonnier noted that the ICRC was concerned over the hostilities in the Libyan capital of Tripoli, where tensions escalated in early April. He stressed that fighting in the city, home to around 1 million people, could cause "grave humanitarian consequences," including weapons' "indiscriminate impact affecting civilians."

    "We have at present just in Tripoli over seventy staff working with the ICRC, and we are also liasing with Libyan Red Crescent. And we stand ready to step up our assistance if needed… We seek… to increase and strengthen our presence because we expect that the needs might increase. And we have to be ready to provide assistance. But, of course, we have also to discuss [this] with all the parties to the conflict to ensure that they are ready to respect the strictly humanitarian, impartial, neutral and independent action of the ICRC," Carbonnier said.

    Members of Libyan National Army (LNA) commanded by Khalifa Haftar, get ready before heading out of Benghazi to reinforce the troops advancing to Tripoli, in Benghazi, Libya April 13, 2019
    © AP Photo / Esam Omran Al-Fetori
    Libya's Haftar Army Announces 2nd Stage of Offensive on Tripoli - Reports
    The ICRC official specified that the organization would firstly remind the conflicting parties to respect the fundamental principles that applied in hostilities, including distinguishing between military and civilian targets and protecting civilians and civilian infrastructure.

    "The second thing that we do is to assist the health centers and the hospitals. We have provided already a lot of material for war-wounded and weapon-wounded, and we also support hospitals to ensure that they are properly running, even if there are power cuts. Because this is another issue where we have concerns," Carbonnier said.

    He recalled that the frequent power cuts during last summer's hostilities in Tripoli had hindered the distribution of water and operation of hospitals. The ICRC was now aiming to ensure that locals had access to drinking water, and that power was provided to hospitals even if the event of power cuts.

    "We have provided food and non-food items to internally displaced people, because you have already a lot of — thousands of — people who have been displaced because of the violence," Carbonnier said.

    The official stressed that the organization continued to support civilians.

    READ MORE: Over 32,000 People Flee Tripoli as Libya Conflict Rages — UN Refugees Agency

    Libya has been split between two administrations since its long-time leader, Muammar Gaddafi, was deposed and killed in 2011. The eastern-backed Libyan National Army, led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, besieged the capital of Tripoli in early April with the aim of freeing it from what Haftar called terrorists. The Tripoli-based UN-backed Government of National Accord promptly launched a counteroffensive.

    Related:

    Chinese Foreign Ministry Says Not Expecting US Officials at Belt And Road Forum
    ‘Strong Impetus’: 17 Arab States Join China’s Belt and Road Initiative
    China Overlooking India's Belt and Road Concerns Not Surprising - Analysts
    Tags:
    Belt and Road Initiative, Libyan civil war, International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Libya, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cities and Countries Kim Jong Un Has Visited
    Cities and Countries Kim Jong Un Has Visited
    Don Doth Protest Too Much?
    Don Doth Protest Too Much?
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse