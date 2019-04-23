Haftar's Libyan Army Say They Shot Down Warplane Targeting Their Airbase

Earlier, Libyan National Army (LNA) head Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar announced a start of the second stage of the offensive on Tripoli.

The forces of the Libyan National Army, led by Marshal Khalifa Haftar, shot down a military plane belonging to armed groups and attempted to attack the al-Jufra military airbase, a spokesman for the LNA, Ahmed Al-Mismari, said.

It is reported that the plane had been shot down by the air defence forces of al-Jufry military airbase.

"Ground defence forces based at al-Jufra were able to shoot down a military plane of terrorist armed groups that tried to attack a military base this morning… There were three planes, two of which fled… A search for the downed plane and pilot is being conducted," the spokesman said.

Khalifa Haftar ordered an offensive to take control of Tripoli from GNA forces in early April, prompting a mobilisation of forces loyal to the GNA. In response, armed forces loyal to the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) started a military operation against the LNA.

Libya descended into chaos in 2011, when long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown and killed by rebels backed by NATO.

The power vacuum prompted competing militias, criminal gangs and terrorist groups.