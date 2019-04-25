Register
15:41 GMT +325 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In this Sept. 21, 2016 file photo, Iran's Revolutionary Guard troops march in a military parade marking the 36th anniversary of Iraq's 1980 invasion of Iran, in front of the shrine of late revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini, just outside Tehran, Iran

    US Backtracks on Sanctions on Iran's Revolutionary Guards Days After Designation

    © AP Photo / Ebrahim Noroozi, File
    World
    Get short URL
    220

    Earlier, the US formally designated Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) military unit a foreign terrorist organisation, with Tehran responding by placing first US Central Command and then the entire US military on its own list of terrorist groups.

    The US State Department has waived a ban on US travel to government officials, businessmen, and workers of non-governmental organisations that have dealings with the IRGC, two notices outlined by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on the Federal Register's website have indicated.

    Specifically, the exceptions allow individuals working with the US in Iraq and Lebanon to also maintain contacts with the IRGC without repercussions. Iran and the US each engage in diplomatic and military efforts in both countries, including in the fight against Daesh (Islamic State)* and other widely recognised terrorist groups.

    Pompeo specified that the travel ban waivers were based in US national security and foreign policy interests.

    In one of the two explanatory notes, the secretary of state noted the sanctions wouldn’t apply "to any business, organisation, or group, whether public or private, solely based on its provision of material support to any foreign government sub-entity that has been designated as a foreign terrorist organisation." In the other, he indicated that the sanctions wouldn't apply "to any ministry, department, agency, division or other group or subgroup within any foreign government" unless they were already covered by existing US restrictions.

    Mohammad Javad Zarif, ministre iranien des Affaires étrangères
    © AFP 2019 / Atta Kenare
    Iranian FM: Trump Doesn't Want War, But Could Be 'Lured Into One'
    The exemptions are significant and unusual, because under US law, foreigners believed to have provided "material support" to organisations designated as foreign "terrorist" groups are traditionally banned from entry into the country.

    The notices confirm an earlier Reuters report, citing three officials familiar with the matter, which indicated that foreigners working with the IRGC wouldn't necessarily face US travel restrictions. 

    The US IRGC 'terrorist organisation' took effect on April 15, one week after President Trump announced that the US would be making the decision. The controversial move, which contradicts the traditional definition of a terrorist as a non-state actor, was the first time that Washington designated a portion of a foreign state's military as a 'terrorist' group.

    News of the exemption also comes amid a report by AP citing anonymous officials, congressional aides and advisors familiar with the matter who said that the administration may allow for loophole workarounds to Iranian oil exports if the White House doesn't renew import exemptions on Iranian oil once the May 2 deadline granting waivers to countries including China, India, Japan, South Korea and Turkey expires.

    Officials from China and Turkey have already indicated that they would look for ways to continue imports even if the sanctions waivers are not renewed.

    Gas flares from an oil production platform at the Soroush oil fields in the Persian Gulf, south of the capital Tehran, 25 July , 2005
    © REUTERS / Raheb Homavandi
    Seoul Seeks to ‘Persuade’ US to Extend Iran Sanction Waivers After May Deadline
    Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Wednesday that he doesn't think Trump wants a war with Iran, but warned that he might be 'goaded' into one by individuals like National Security Advisor John Bolton or Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Accusing the US of pursuing a "very dangerous" policy toward Tehran, Zarif said Trump was wrong if he thought sanctions could get Iran to change course, quipping that Iranians were "allergic to pressure."

    Traditionally poor diplomatic relations between Iran and the US took a turn for the worse in May 2018, after Washington unilaterally withdrew from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and imposed several rounds of tough sanctions, including oil restrictions meant to drive the country's energy exports down "to zero." Tehran has responded by saying it would continue oil exports, and threatened that it would blockade the Strait of Hormuz waterway carrying a fifth of the world's oil supplies if threatened. The US and Iran have not enjoyed normal diplomatic relations since the Islamic Revolution of 1979.

    *A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

    Related:

    As US Government Strangles Iran's Economy, Google ‘Suffocates' Iranian Media
    US Faces ‘Test of Power’ in Trying to Enforce Iran Sanctions - Ex-EU Consultant
    With Sanctions, US Intends to Bring Iran to Negotiating Table - Think-tank
    Seoul Seeks to ‘Persuade’ US to Extend Iran Sanction Waivers After May Deadline
    Iran's Rouhani Reveals Conditions for Resumption of Negotiations With US
    Iran Oil: China Warns US Sanctions Will Whip Up Turmoil in Middle East
    Iran Can Export as Much Oil as It Needs - Supreme Leader
    US Hopes Strangling Iran’s Oil Trade Sparks Insurrection - Ex-UK Ambassador
    Tags:
    travel ban, terror designation, sanctions, exemption, Revolutionary Guard Corps, Mike Pompeo, Iran, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cities and Countries Kim Jong Un Has Visited
    Cities and Countries Kim Jong Un Has Visited
    Don Doth Protest Too Much?
    Don Doth Protest Too Much?
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse