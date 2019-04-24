US Must Talk to Revolutionary Guards if It Wants to Enter Hormuz Strait - Zarif

Earlier, Washington designated the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps a 'terrorist' group, and threatened to allow sanctions waivers on Iranian oil exports to expire.

If the US wants to enter the Strait of Hormuz, they will have to talk to the IRGC forces protecting it, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif has said.

Speaking during a visit to New York on Wednesday, the foreign minister accused Washington of pursuing a "very dangerous" policy toward Tehran. According to Zarif, President Trump was wrong if he thought tough sanctions could get Iran to change its policy. "[Trump] thinks through further pressure on Iran, the so-called 'maximum pressure policy,' he can bring us to our knees. He's mistaken," Zarif said.

Zarif also shot down the Trump administration's earlier proposals for "new" negotiations on Iran's nuclear program, saying the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) agreement was "the best deal that we could achieve."

