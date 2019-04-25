Zarif: Iran 'Has a Ph.D' In Dealing With US Sanctions

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Zarif says that Iran is confident in its ability to evade US sanctions, noting that the country has a "Ph.D in that area."

In an exclusive interview with Reuters, Zarif went on to say that he believes US President Donald Trump doesn't want to go to war with Iran, but that he could be lured into one. In such an event, he noted that Iran would be ready to defend itself.

The official also indicated that US Navy ships will be allowed to pass through the Strait of Hormuz as the Iranian government is committed to allowing freedom of navigation operations in the area.

