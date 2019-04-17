Huawei CEO Offers Germany 'No-Spy Deal' to Address Security Concerns - Reports

Huawei has repeatedly rejected Washington’s accusations that the company has been stealing commercial information and spying on behalf of the Chinese government.

Huawei’s chief executive Ren Zhengfe has reportedly offered Germany a “no-spy deal” in order to address Berlin's security concerns, the German magazine Wirtschaftswoche reports.

The offer comes after Jochen Homann, director of Germany’s federal network agency Bundesnetzagentur, told The Financial Times newspaper that his agency will not shut Huawei out of the high-speed 5G Internet network rollout.

“The position the Bundesnetzagentur takes is that no equipment supplier, including Huawei, should, or may be specifically excluded”, Homann underscored.

With the US pushing for the EU to ban the Chinese company from the broadband network over its alleged industrial espionage, Homann said that his agency had no proof of Huawei’s spying.

“The Bundesnetzagentur has not received any concrete indications against Huawei. Nor are we aware of any other body in Germany that has received any reliable indications”, he pointed out.

