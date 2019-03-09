Register
21:08 GMT +309 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at a BRICS group of country meeting in July 2018. File photo.

    S. Africa-Israel Tensions Simmer as Cape Town Preps to Downgrade Embassy Status

    © Sputnik / Алексей Никольский
    World
    Get short URL
    160

    Cape Town's decision, said to have been taken due to the Israeli government's continued violation of the rights of Palestinians, comes amid concerns over the minority rights of South Africa's own white minority.

    The South African government has begun the process of downgrading the status of its embassy in Israel to a liaison office due to "continued Israeli violations of the rights of Palestinians", President Cyril Ramaphosa said, speaking at a question and answer session before lawmakers this week.

    "The government is in the process of giving effect to a resolution of the governing party that South Africa should downgrade its embassy to Israel," Ramaphosa told the National Assembly, referring to a December 2017 resolution by the African National Congress Party to reduce the country's diplomatic presence in Israel as a means of "practical support" to the Palestinian people who he said face "human rights abuses and violations of international law."

    "In implementing this conference resolution, we are mindful of the South Africa's responsibility to continue engaging with all parties to the conflict to see where we would be able to provide assistance. As such, the South African government remains seized with the modalities of downgrading the South African Embassy in Israel and we will communicate once the cabinet has fully finalised on this matter," the president said.

    Israeli Golani infantry soldiers take part in a training of Krav Maga, the close-combat method conceived in secrecy by the Israeli military, in the Regavim Army base, in northern Israel on April 19, 2016
    © AFP 2018 / MENAHEM KAHANA
    IDF Provides Military Training to African States in Bid to Boost Ties – Report
    Tensions between Cape Town and Tel Aviv escalated last May, when South Africa withdrew its ambassador to the Middle Eastern country amid violence along the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip, which led to the death of over 250 Palestinian protester, with over 9,200 injured, as well as 2 Israeli soldiers killed and 6 troops and 5 civilians injured. South Africa's ambassador returned to Tel Aviv in September 2018.

    South Africa and Israel enjoyed close ties for much of the Cold War, forming a close economic and military partnership during the Apartheid-era which included cooperation on South Africa's nuclear weapons programme, which has since been abandoned. Since the end of Apartheid, South African officials have advocated for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, with efforts made to normalise relations after President Nelson Mandela visited Israel in 1999.

    The South African government has faced criticism regarding its policy toward its own minorities in recent months amid government plans to confiscate the large landholdings of white farmers in a bid to redress Apartheid-era inequities which critics allege is discriminatory. Some members of the white minority, which make up about 9 per cent of the country's population, have warned that the land redistribution scheme could lead to civil war.

    Related:

    Why Apartheid South Africa Wrongly Portrayed Prime Minister's Assassin as Madman
    White Farmers in South Africa May Lose Their Lands...Next Year
    ‘Bad for Brand South Africa’: MPs Recommend Ending Captive Lion Hunts
    Tags:
    Palestinians, tensions, diplomacy, diplomatic relations, African National Congress (ANC), Cyril Ramaphosa, Israel, South Africa
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Future is Now: How Soviet People Envisioned the World Today
    The Future is Now: How Soviet People Envisioned the World Today
    Deficit Don’s Dilemma
    Deficit Don’s Dilemma
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse