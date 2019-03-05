Register
13:50 GMT +305 March 2019
    President of South Africa's radical left-wing party, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Julius Malema, holds a copy of the party's election manifesto in Soshanguve, near Pretoria, South Africa February 2, 2019

    S African Party Leader Says 'Whites to Work for Blacks', Blasted for Racism

    Africa
    South African politician Julius Malema has caused a controversy shortly after approval of a National Action Plan against racism, stating he doesn’t want white people to be killed, noting though he would just prefer it if they worked for blacks.

    “I don’t want blacks to work for whites. I want you to work for yourselves and white people will work for you. That will be true freedom", said Malema, President of the leftist Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), South Africa’s third largest political party.

    He has twice been sued over inciting hate and violence against whites, prompting his expulsion from the African National Congress back in 2012, and shortly thereafter he and allies founded the EFF party.

    Notably, one of those who expressed dissatisfaction over Malema’s rhetoric is among others Andile Mngxitama, president of the Black First Land First Party, suggesting that the stance is too ambiguous and not clear-cut enough.

    “Our Parliament, while it looks black, is controlled by white money and can’t make laws to serve our interest. Why?” – he asked emotionally  appearing in a talk show on RT, adding further:

    “We want to end the system which is constructed today of white people on top, oppressing and exploiting black people".

    “We construct a new society which takes care of black people without oppressing white people. In fact, white people can even leave if they want to!” Mngxitama argued. Under the current system, however, “I own nothing… We can’t even make laws that say we must take the land".

    Political analyst Josh Notelovitz meanwhile has strongly denounced the EFF leader’s “negative intentions toward white people",  calling out Malema of creating “this sort of clash between races in South Africa in order to gain petty political points".

    Lulu Menziwa
    © Photo: Kunta Kente ‏/twitter
    All Hands Up For Miss Lulu: New Contender for World's Sexiest Teacher From S Africa (PHOTOS)

    He went on to debunk the widely-covered illusion of “a white supremacist system” in the country, contending that it is by far “not a white-dominated system". To illustrate the point he brought up so-called black economic empowerment and preferred placement in universities: “The idea they are forced into lower positions is ridiculous", Notelovitz claimed.

    Many Twitter users are equally outraged by Malema’s stance, suggesting that if one votes for the EFF in this year’s election, the country will instantly “grow mean, black racist and lawless".

    The racial debate has long since moved online, with Twitterians increasingly posting videos and pictures on leadership, the distribution of power in South African society and other related questions, attracting an array of comments from both whites and blacks.

    One of the latest viral videos on the subject was posted by the EFF showing two black women standing by a rubbish bin, throwing papers out of it that a white teenager has just discarded there, prompting him to return and do it again and again.

    Twitterians virtually flooded the comments section, with reactions raging from thumbs-up from black “revolutionaries” and Malema supporters to utmost fury over black racism. While some opted to advise the white kid to act more decisively:

    Some outraged Twitterians demanded that the black individuals in the video have a “disciplinary hearing” and apologise to the white teenager, instantly receiving support from other commenters, including blacks:


