N Korea Does Not Trust US Due to History of Breaking Deals - Lawmaker

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un has no trust in the United States because of Washington’s history of orchestrating regime changes and breaking agreements, US Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard said in a statement on Thursday.

"The US must always be willing to meet with our adversaries in pursuit of peace, but our history of regime change war and breaking agreements undermines our credibility," Gabbard said via Twitter. "This is why Kim doesn't trust us."

The US must always be willing to meet with our adversaries in pursuit of peace, but our history of regime change war and breaking agreements undermines our credibility. This is why Kim doesn't trust us. — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) 28 февраля 2019 г.

Earlier on Thursday, the second high-level summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un finished in Hanoi with no agreement reached.

READ MORE: Trump Made Decision Not to Sign Joint Statement With N Korea's Kim — Pompeo

© REUTERS / Leah Millis North Korea Could Become US Military Partner - South Korean Presidential Aide

Trump explained that the North Korean leader was willing to denuclearize some parts of the country, but not the critical sites that the United States wanted — and Washington was not ready to lift all sanctions against North Korea under that kind of arrangement.

However, Trump highlighted that Kim promised he will continue to not conduct any missile or nuclear tests.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said at a meeting with North Korean Vice Foreign Minister Ri Kil-song on Thursday that both sides need to be patient, continue a dialogue, and work tirelessly to achieve their goals.