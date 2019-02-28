N Korea Does Not Trust US Due to History of Breaking Deals - Lawmaker

"The US must always be willing to meet with our adversaries in pursuit of peace, but our history of regime change war and breaking agreements undermines our credibility," Gabbard said via Twitter. "This is why Kim doesn't trust us."
Earlier on Thursday, the second high-level summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un finished in Hanoi with no agreement reached.
However, Trump highlighted that Kim promised he will continue to not conduct any missile or nuclear tests.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said at a meeting with North Korean Vice Foreign Minister Ri Kil-song on Thursday that both sides need to be patient, continue a dialogue, and work tirelessly to achieve their goals.
