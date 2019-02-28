Trump Made Decision Not to Sign Joint Statement With N Korea's Kim - Report

Earlier in the day, the US and North Korea failed to reach an agreement after the second meeting between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump.

According to Mike Pompeo, US President Donald Trump has made the decision not to sign a joint statement with North Korea.

Pompeo added that a date hasn't been set for next working-level meeting on North Korea, because it may take a little while as both sides need to regroup.

"We haven't set a date. My sense is it will take a little while, we'll each need to regroup a little bit. But I'm very hopeful that Special Representative Biegun and that team will get together before too long," Pompeo said.

Earlier on Thursday, the second high-level summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un finished in Hanoi with no agreement reached. However, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that Washington remained optimistic about nuclear talks with North Korea, adding that the US was closer to reaching an agreement with the DPRK than before.

The US-North Korea summit in the Vietnamese capital kicked off on Wednesday with a brief meeting and a social dinner between the two leaders.

The historic US-North Korea summit 2018 concluded with a four-point declaration that paved the way toward renewed bilateral relations and the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula