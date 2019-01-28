Caracas Engaged in Fully-Fledged Dialogue With Washington - Venezuelan FM

The US, together with several regional and European countries have recognised Venezuela’s opposition leader Juan Guaido as interim president.
Maduro announced last week his decision to cut diplomatic ties with the United States and ordered its diplomats out. He suggested setting up interest offices in each other’s countries. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Maduro did not have the authority to force US diplomats out. His office told Sputnik that the US embassy in Venezuela would not be closed.
