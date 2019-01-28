Western-Backed Guaido Says Hopes US to Avoid Use of Force in Venezuela

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who proclaimed himself the country's interim president, hopes that the United States will not use force in Venezuela, limiting pressure on the government of President Nicolas Maduro to diplomatic and economic measures.

"I hope the situation implied in your question will never happen. Recent official statements by the State Department show that the United States will use all its diplomatic and economic, not military power, to put pressure on the Maduro regime," Guaido told the Colombian newspaper Tiempo, answering the relevant question.

Guaido believes that rallies and international pressure would be enough to put an end to the rule of President Nicolas Maduro.

"Definitely yes," Guaido said, answering the relevant question.

READ MORE: Yankee Go Home — Get Your Blood-Soaked Hands Out Of Venezuela

Just a few weeks ago, no one could have predicted the situation that is now taking shape in Venezuela, he noted.

"For the first time, the dictatorship is under internal and external pressure, with certain coordination. The fundamentals of the regime are shaken," Guaido added.

He said he was not afraid for his life.

"No, nothing of the kind. I feel confident, but I take the necessary precautions," he said.

Guaido noted that the risk of being detained by security officers loyal to Maduro has existed since he started chairing the National Assembly on January 5.

"But in Venezuela, the time has come when you need to take responsibility and fulfill obligations. I take my own. I do not shy away from them," the self-proclaimed interim president said.

Guaido also stated that he was not afraid of prison after the Supreme Court of Venezuela declared the invalidity of any decisions of the country's opposition-controlled National Assembly. The court also urged the prosecutor's office to "get tough" with the lawmakers.

© AP Photo / Mike Groll, File Western-Backed Guaido Asks UK PM May to Reject Maduro's Request to Return Gold – Report

Last week, the conflict between the government and the opposition in Venezuela escalated as Guaido, the head of the National Assembly, declared himself the country's interim president in a move that has been recognized by the United States, Canada and a number of other countries.

Maduro has, in turn, accused Washington of orchestrating a coup in the Latin American country and said that Caracas was severing diplomatic ties with Washington.

So far, the United States, Canada, Albania, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Georgia, Guatemala, Honduras, Panama, Paraguay, Peru and a number of other countries have recognized Guaido as Venezuela's interim president.

READ MORE: Moscow Not Planning to Have Any Contacts With Venezuela's Guaido — Kremlin

In addition, the United Kingdom, Germany, France and Spain announced their intention to recognize Guaido as interim president of the country if new elections are not announced in Venezuela within eight days. Russia said that it recognized only Maduro as the legitimately elected president of Venezuela and also voiced his readiness to mediate a dialogue between the government and opposition.