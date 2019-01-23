US Wants Seoul to Pay Over $1Bln in 2019 for Deployment of Its Troops - Reports

Washington and Seoul had 10 rounds of talks on the matter in 2018 but failed to reach a consensus on sharing the defenсe costs. South Korea, for its part, intends to keep the payment under 1 trillion won, the Yonhap news agency reported.
US President Donald Trump has repeatedly stated that US allies should pay a fair price for the protection provided by Washington, which is why South Korea has been asked to sharply raise its contribution to support the USFK.
Since 1991, South Korea has been sharing the costs of maintaining the US military on its territory under the Special Measures Agreement (SMA). Each agreement has a duration of five years, and the last one expired on December 31. Since 1991 Seoul's contribution has increased from 150 billion won to around 960 billion won last year in light of Washington's tougher stance on helping its allies.
