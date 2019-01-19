Trump Says Made Great Progress in Talks With North Korean Envoy

"We’ve made a lot of progress," Trump told reporters.
On January 18, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders announced that Trump would hold his second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the end of next month and a place for it would be announced later.
READ MORE: 'North Korea Will Not Make, Test Nuclear Weapons': Trump Ready to Meet Kim
Kim and Trump held their first landmark summit in Singapore last June. During the talks, both leaders expressed their commitment to the full denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.
All comments
Show new comments (0)