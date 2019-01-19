Trump Says Made Great Progress in Talks With North Korean Envoy

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that great progress was made at his meeting with North Korean Vice Chairman Kim Yong Chol.

"We’ve made a lot of progress," Trump told reporters.

© AP Photo / Evan Vucci Trump Sends Letter to North Korean Leader Amid Preparations for Summit - Reports

On Friday, Trump discussed with Kim at the White House bilateral relations and progress on denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo also met with the Korean envoy.

On January 18, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders announced that Trump would hold his second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the end of next month and a place for it would be announced later.

READ MORE: 'North Korea Will Not Make, Test Nuclear Weapons': Trump Ready to Meet Kim

Kim and Trump held their first landmark summit in Singapore last June. During the talks, both leaders expressed their commitment to the full denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.