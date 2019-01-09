Register
20:06 GMT +309 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Jan. 12, 2017 file photo, tourists ride in classic American convertible cars past the United States embassy, right, in Havana, Cuba

    Neurologist: 'Acoustic Attacks' on US Embassy in Cuba Could 'All Be Psychogenic'

    © AP Photo / Ramon Espinosa
    World
    Get short URL
    151

    Over a year ago, Washington accused Cuba of carrying out "attacks" against its embassy staffers with an unknown weapon, with theories ranging from sonic arms to a viral attack. Havana has denied Washington's accusations and labelled them "science fiction".

     

    Conversion disorder or mass psychogenic illness may be behind the symptoms suffered in 2016 by American diplomatic personnel living in Cuba and caused by what the US State Department described as the "acoustic attacks", according to Vanity Fair magazine.

    In September 2017, Washington evacuated all non-essential personnel from its Cuban Embassy after dozens of staffers suffered various symptoms ranging from headaches and nausea to short-term amnesia, after they reportedly started hearing high-pitched noises.

    READ MORE: Alleged Sonic Attack on US Diplomat in China Similar to One in Cuba — Pompeo

    "Think of mass psychogenic illness as the placebo effect in reverse. You can often make yourself feel better by taking a sugar pill. You can also make yourself feel sick if you think you are becoming sick. Mass psychogenic illness involves the nervous system, and can mimic a variety of illnesses," Vanity Fair cited Robert Bartholomew, a professor of medical sociology and one of the leading experts on conversion disorder, as saying.

    The magazine referred to Mitchell Valdes-Sosa, director of the Cuban Neuroscience Centre, who also did not rule out that the evacuation of US diplomatic staff from the Havana embassy was caused by mass hysteria.

    "If your government comes and tells you, 'You're under attack. We have to rapidly get you out of there', and some people start feeling sick […] there's a possibility of psychological contagion," Valdes-Sosa told The Washington Post.

    READ MORE: State Department Reports on Another US Diplomat in Cuba Suffering Sonic Attack

    He was echoed by Stanley Fahn, a neurologist at Columbia University, who was quoted by the Science magazine as saying that "it could certainly all be psychogenic".

    The Spanish newspaper El Pais, in turn, singled out a study conducted by the universities of Berkeley in California and Lincoln in the UK, which claimed that US staffers in Cuba felt unwell due to sounds emanated from crickets of the anurogryllus celerinictus species.

    The survey suggested that it was "the echo of a cricket song rather than a sonic attack or other technological contraption, which is responsible" for the sounds which added to the staffers' symptoms.

    READ MORE: US Embassy in Cuba Will Operate With Minimum Personnel Beginning March 5 — DoS

    Cuban and US flags are seen on the balcony of a restaurant in downtown Havana, Cuba March 19, 2016.
    © REUTERS / Enrique De La Osa
    US Diplomat in Havana Confirmed to Have Sonic Attack Symptoms – State Department
    The US reduced staff levels at its Havana embassy to a minimum, and President Trump declared in October 2017 that he believed Cuba was responsible for the alleged "acoustic attacks", but offered no evidence for his claim. Cuban authorities have vehemently rejected the accusations.

    In July 2018, similar accusations were made by Ottawa, which claimed that the alleged sonic attacks in Cuba left some Canadian diplomats and family members suffering health problems — something that was also denied by Havana.

    With theories ranging from sonic weapons to a viral attack, the US is yet to present evidence of Cuba being involved in the incident and so far the exact reason for the embassy employees' symptoms remains unknown. The spat worsened the already tense Havana-Washington ties and accentuated the decline in US tourists to Cuba.

     

    Related:

    US Asks Cuba Help to Probe Attacks on Diplomats With Mystery Audio Weapon
    Cuba Found No Evidence or Origin of Any Sonic Weapon Injuring US Diplomats
    US State Dept. Confirms Departure of Embassy's Non-Emergency Personnel From Cuba
    Tags:
    diplomats, embassy, attack, United States, Cuba
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A Dancer in Front of a Dragon Snow Sculpture During a Pole Dancing Competition in China
    Magic of Winter: Stunning Ice and Snow Sculptures All Over the Globe
    Like Listening to a Brick Wall
    Like Listening to a Brick Wall
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse