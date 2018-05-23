Register
23 May 2018
    A Chinese woman checks her documents as she walks past the U.S. Embassy in Beijing Friday, May 6, 2011

    US Diplomat in China Reports 'Abnormal' Sound, Pressure Sensations

    BEIJING (Sputnik) - The US government is studying claims by a US diplomat in China, who has recently reported "abnormal" sensations of sound and pressure, the press service of the US Embassy in China said on Wednesday.

    "A US government employee in China recently reported subtle and vague, but abnormal, sensations of sound and pressure. The US government is taking these reports seriously and has informed its official staff in China of this event. We do not currently know what caused the reported symptoms and we are not aware of any similar situations in China, either inside or outside of the diplomatic community," the press service said.

    The statement provides no details regarding the location where the incident was registered, however, the contacts of the US Consulate General in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou were attached to it.

    The embassy, in particular, recommends to "consult a medical professional" in case of "concerns about any symptoms or medical problems that developed during or after a stay in China."

    "While in China, if you experience any unusual acute auditory or sensory phenomena accompanied by unusual sounds or piercing noises, do not attempt to locate their source. Instead, move to a location where the sounds are not present," the recommendation said.

    V-22 Osprey
    © AP Photo / Maya Alleruzzo
    In November 2016, US diplomatic staff in Cuba said they began to experience symptoms and were subsequently treated for hearing loss, dizziness, balance problems and insomnia, all of which occurred after their exposure to alleged acoustic attacks.

    The US State Department has said that at least 24 individuals working at the US Embassy in Havana experienced health effects caused by these purported attacks.

