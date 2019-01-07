Beijing Cannot Confirm Meeting Between VP Wang, Trump on WEF Sidelines

BEIJING (Sputnik) - The Chinese Foreign Ministry currently does not have any information regarding a possible meeting between US President Donald Trump and Wang Qishan, the Chinese vice president on the sidelines of WEF, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said on Monday.

"Speaking about the possible meeting between Vice President Wang Qishan and President Trump, I do not have any information about it", Lu said at a briefing.

The official was referring to media reports published last week, that claimed Wang and Trump might discuss bilateral relations between the two countries within the framework of the WEF, slated to take place on 22-25 January in the Swiss city of Davos. Wang, who will lead the Chinese delegation at WEF, is expected to visit Switzerland on 21-24 January.

The news comes amid ongoing US-Chinese talks on trade and economic issues that officially began in Beijing earlier on Monday.

Ties between the United States and China remain strained after a series of tit-for-tat import tariffs took place last year.