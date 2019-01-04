Sino-US Trade Talks to Be Held in China Next Week - Beijing

"In the early hours of Friday, China and the United States held telephone talks on the level of deputy ministers, during which they confirmed that the US delegation will arrive in China on January 7-8," the ministry said in a statement.
In early December, US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping called for a truce in their escalating trade war after meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Buenos Aires, but the two countries have yet to reach a final agreement in their dispute.
Donald Trump said Thursday that US Treasury Department has gained billions of dollars from tariffs on Chinese imports, duties that he said were necessary due to Beijing's unfair trade practices. Trump argued that his tariff policies were inevitable, saying that "at some point this had to be done" to confront China and other countries that implement unfair trade practices.
