Canada's 1st Female PM Joins US Congresswoman Calling Trump 'Motherf**ker'

Kim Campbell’s tweet came just a day after freshman Democratic congresswoman Rashida Tlaib was filmed calling for the impeachment of “the motherf**ker”, referring to US President Donald Trump.

Former Canadian Prime Minister Kim Campbell didn’t mince words while referring to US President Donald Trump in an explicit tweet, obviously alluding to a comment by newly-minted congresswoman Rashida Tlaib.

He really IS a motherf**ker! https://t.co/mPSfKTtfIq — Kim Campbell (@AKimCampbell) 5 January 2019

She tweeted the profanity, having attached a video of POTUS speaking about the need to build a wall on the US-Mexico border to stem the flow of illegal migrants.

Campbell’s Saturday tweet drew the ire of social media users, who blasted her for a lack of class:

Stay classy. You're a former Prime Minister. — Christopher W. Boyse (@BadlandsBoyse) 5 January 2019

wow, language from canada's only female PM should really be a bit more….Prime ministerial….Yes? — Tim Myrfield (@TimMyrfield) 6 January 2019

Just go away, Prime Minister for a day.. — Eden Curnock (@edencurnock1) 5 January 2019

This from a failed Prime Minister less than 5 months on the job and helped tank the disastrous Progressive Conservative Party of Canada. Trump is a motherf**king success compared to this loser. #cndpoli — ❌HUNGRYTRUCKER❌🚛🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@HungryTrucker) 6 January 2019

Some, however, voiced support for the former PM’s stance:

I seriously love you Kim Campbell and I'm not a Conservative. You transcend party lines and embody common sense. 🥰 — marymary🇨🇦🐳💔👊 (@mmofcan) 5 January 2019

Love you more and more, miss Campbell. I suppose you're a conservative but a smart one. — Rob from Montreal (@RobertLesage4) 5 January 2019

I want to like this tweet more than once — bish (@B_E_Bishop) 5 January 2019

Responding to the criticism, Campbell, who was Canada’s first and, to date, only female prime minister, sent out another tweet clarifying the reference to the congresswoman’s remark:

Re these responses to my tweet- the obscenity is in the embedded tweet! If you don’t get the reference to the comment by Congresswoman Taib- can’t help you. BTW I am MAGA compared to my pal, fmr Mexican Pres @VicenteFoxQue:) https://t.co/ElG9NWo8M2 — Kim Campbell (@AKimCampbell) 5 January 2019

Campbell’s tweet came on the heels of a scandalous comment by newly sworn-in Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), who vowed to “impeach the motherf**ker”, referring to Trump during a Thursday rally.

Despite facing much backlash for her sharply-worded remark, Tlaib made it clear that she was unapologetic:

I will always speak truth to power. #unapologeticallyMe — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) 4 January 2019

Asked to address the comment, Trump slammed Tlaib’s words as disgraceful, adding that she had “dishonoured herself”.

“I thought her comments were disgraceful. This is a person that I don’t know. I assume she’s new. I think she dishonoured herself, and I think she dishonoured her family. Using language like that in front of her son, and whoever else was there… I thought it was highly disrespectful to the United States of America”.

Tlaib, the first woman of Palestinian descent to be elected to the US Congress, is a vocal critic of Trump: last month she dismissed the president as “racist”, and said that she would “hold him accountable”.