16:56 GMT +306 January 2019
    U.S. Representative-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

    Ocasio-Cortez Rebuked on Twitter Over Defending 'Impeach Motherf**ker' Slur

    A scandal has erupted in the US after a video emerged on social media where Michigan Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib promised attendees of a meeting on 3 January to "impeach the mother**ker", referring to US President Donald Trump. Her choice of words was slammed by both GOP members and Trump himself.

    New York Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has come to defence of fellow Democrat from Michigan Rashida Tlaib over her profane words in regards to impeaching US President Donald Trump. Ocasio-Cortez accused members of the GOP, who criticised the slur, of hypocrisy, stating that they did not react that harshly after a tape of Trump's notorious "locker room talk" from 2005 surfaced amid the 2016 presidential campaign.

    READ MORE: You Shall Not Impeach! Sarah Sanders Tackles Tlaib's Anti-Trump Rant

    However, her support for Tlaib's profanity found little support among netizens, who pointed out that the case, which Ocasio-Cortez brought up, is not comparable to the "impeach the mother**ker" slur. Several social media users noted that Trump was not an official in 2005, whereas Rashida Tlaib was already a congresswoman when she gave her criticised speech on 3 January.

    Another user added that Trump's "locker room talk" was private, while Tlaib was speaking to a public when made her statement.

    Others noted that Trump's controversial words, which some media commentators referred to as sexual assault, was not an excuse for Tlaib dropping the f-bomb in public while serving as a member of the US Congress.

    One twitterian also reminded Ocasio-Cortez that not all GOP members were silent after the publication of Trump's "locker room talk".

    Many netizens decided to remain neutral and suggested that instead of fuelling the scandal, Ocasio-Cortez and Tlaib should focus on the job that they were elected to do.

    One social media user complained that modern US politics has begun to look more and more like a reality TV show and suggested that the two congresswomen should avoid contributing to that resemblance.

    There were also those who supported Ocasio-Cortez, praising her for pointing out the GOP's "hypocrisy".

    Recently sworn-in Michigan congresswoman Rashida Tlaib ignited a scandal after she promised her supporters during a meeting on 3 January 2019 to "go in there and […] impeach the motherf**ker", referring to US President Donald Trump.

    Her choice of words was not only deemed inappropriate by some GOP members and Trump himself, who called it "disgraceful", but also by Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. She said that she "wouldn't use that language", but noted that "it's [not] anything worse than anything what the President has said".

    READ MORE: Palestinian US Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib Curses Donald Trump 1st Day in Office

    The "locker room talk", to which Ocasio-Cortez was referred, was recorded in a video in 2005 and was published by The Washington Post in 2016 amid the presidential campaign. The footage featured a private talk between Donald Trump and TV host Billy Bush. The former told Bush how he had tried to seduce a married woman, claiming that he could kiss and "grab" a woman whenever he wants to.

    The video resulted in public uproar, with some of commentators on media claiming that Trump had confessed to committing sexual assault. Trump, who was a presidential candidate at the time of the video's publication, denied the claims, stating that it was merely "locker room talk".

    Votre message a été envoyé!
