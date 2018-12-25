Register
13:08 GMT +325 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Iran's President Hassan Rouhani gestures during a ceremony celebrating International Workers' Day, in Tehran, Iran, May 1, 2017

    America Won't Bring Iran to Its Knees Although Sanctions Still Bite – Rouhani

    © REUTERS / President.ir/Handout
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    US President Donald Trump announced the re-imposition of economic sanctions against Tehran in early May, when he also said that Washington was leaving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

    The US will never achieve its goals despite the fact that Washington's sanctions against Tehran have a negative impact on Iranians' living standards, according to President Hassan Rouhani.

    "No doubt, the US will suffer defeat while the Iranian government, supported by the parliament, the people and the spiritual leader, will cope with difficulties", Rouhani's official website quoted him as saying on Tuesday.

    READ MORE: Pompeo: 'No One's Going to Argue' Anti-Iran Sanctions Are Not Tough

    Rouhani also argued that "the main task of the US conspiracy and the [US] sanctions' pressure is to bring the Islamic Republic to its knees".

    He stressed that US’ restrictive measures "violate all international agreements and are directly aimed at the Iranian people, the population of the region and international companies".

    "They [the US] want the Iranian people to lose faith in the future of the country and our political system and become convinced of the inefficiency of the state", Rouhani said, adding that Washington is trying to convince people that "the Iranian government cannot control the situation in the country".

    READ MORE: UK Will Continue Working With Iran Despite US Sanctions — Downing Street

    An Iranian oil worker walks in Tehran's oil refinery south of the capital Tehran, Iran, Monday, Dec. 22, 2014
    © AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
    Trump: Iran Sanctions Waivers Won't Drive Oil Prices Up to $150 Per Barrel
    The remarks came after Rouhani said last week that "the days of US political dictatorship" are over and that Washington is "no longer able to impose its dictates on the region and relations between countries and great nations from a distance of several thousand kilometres".

    Earlier, Iran's Central Bank Governor Abdolnaser Hemmati said that the country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had "ordered" the bank to boost the value of the Iranian rial.

    "The Central Bank of Iran will do its best to reinforce the rial and would back Iranian banks in this regard. Banking facilities should be paid to production units with a higher level of productivity", Hemmati pointed out.

    READ MORE: Iran's Zarif Mocks US Over Closed Bank, Sunken Ship on US Sanctions List

    The past few months have seen the gradual strengthening of the Iranian national currency, which showed signs of devaluation after US President Donald Trump announced Washington's withdrawal from the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, also known as the Iran nuclear deal, on May 8. At the time, he also pledge to reinstate the "hardest ever" economic sanctions on Iran.

    Related:

    Work on Creation of EU Mechanism to Bypass US Anti-Iran Sanctions Stepped Up
    So Much for Sanctions: Iraq Rejects US Deadline on Trade With Iran - Reports
    Any Major EU Company Will Always Choose America - US Envoy on Iran Sanctions
    Iran Lambasts New US Sanctions Over Alleged Oil Shipments to Syria
    Tags:
    parliament, government, impact, rial, economy, sanctions, Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Iran nuclear deal, United States, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Brides During Mass Wedding Ceremony in India
    Multiplying Happiness: Mass Wedding Ceremony in India (PHOTOS)
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Santa Claus - 2018
    Main Gift Giver
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse