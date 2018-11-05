Register
04:07 GMT +305 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at the Heritage Foundation, a conservative public policy think tank, in Washington, Monday, May 21, 2018

    Pompeo: ‘No One’s Going to Argue’ Anti-Iran Sanctions Are Not Tough

    © AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite
    US
    Get short URL
    2 0 0

    US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, stung by criticism that the latest sanctions on Iran don’t go as far as they should, insisted that new restrictions against Tehran would be successful in changing the behavior of the nation’s leaders.

    Pompeo’s reaction came after Republican Senators Tom Cotton (R-AR), Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Marco Rubio (R-FL) suggested that the Trump administration should take a harder line against Iran, reportedly preparing new legislation to cut off Iran from the SWIFT global banking transfer network, the Hill reported.

    READ MORE: Official: US Actions May Render Null OPEC Efforts to Prevent Oil Price Rise

    “I’ve been at this a long time. No one’s going to argue that Secretary Pompeo isn’t tough on Iran, and no one’s going to argue that President Trump isn’t doing the same,” Pompeo said, speaking of himself in the third person on Fox News Sunday.

    Pompeo promised that Iranian banks engaged in what the White House considered to be bad behavior would be sanctioned by the US Treasury Department.

    Pompeo declared that he is “very confident” that the sanctions which take effect Monday, November 5, will change Iranian policy, noting that domestic and international lawmakers have expressed skepticism about the administration's approach in the past.

    “There were a lot of experts that said President Trump’s policy wouldn’t have any impact because it was just the US, and other countries weren’t participating. And in fact, we have built an enormous coalition to keep this world safe,” Pompeo asserted.

    Pompeo commented on the US decision to grant waivers to eight countries, allowing them to import Iranian oil. He did not specify the countries but outlined that European Union nations, after recently condemning the US for its reimposition of sanctions against the Middle Eastern nation, will not be granted permissions to buy Iranian oil.

    The State Department head outlined that, despite the waivers, “these [anti-Iran] sanctions have already had an enormous impact” and that the waivers will be valid for only six months — similar to those imposed by the Obama administration — as eight unidentified nations “need a little bit more time to get to zero.”

    Iranian flag outside the building housing the reactor of the Bushehr nuclear power plant. (File)
    © AFP 2018 / BEHROUZ MEHRI
    US Confident Tehran Will Not Resume Nuclear Program Amid Sanctions - Pompeo
    Pompeo pointed out that an importing country buying Iranian oil must deposit Iran's revenue in an escrow account, and that Iran would be allowed to spend money only on a narrow range of humanitarian items.

    The sanctions cover Iranian shipping, financial and energy sectors. As part of the action, the US Department of the Treasury will add over 700 names to a list of blocked Iranian entities. The first round of renewed US sanctions on Iran entered into effect in August.

    Earlier this week, EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini and the foreign ministers of France, Germany and the United Kingdom, said in a joint statement that the parties to the historic 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear treaty would continue to work with Russia, China, and other countries to preserve workable financial channels with Tehran, and condemned the US decision to continue its hardline policies toward the Islamic Republic.

    Related:

    US Confident Tehran Will Not Resume Nuclear Program Amid Sanctions - Pompeo
    US Grants Temporary Waivers on Iran Sanctions to Eight Countries - Pompeo
    Decision on Sanctions in Khashoggi Case May Take ‘Handful’ of Weeks - Pompeo
    Pompeo Says US is Trying to Make China ‘Behave Like Normal Nation’
    Kim Agreed to Allow US Inspectors Visit Two ‘Significant’ Test Sites - Pompeo
    Pompeo Might Meet North Korean Counterpart Next Week - Reports
    Tags:
    sanctions waiver, anti-Iranian sanctions, sanctions, Mike Pompeo, Iran, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Flashback From Iran’s 1979 Takeover of US Embassy
    Flashback From Iran’s 1979 Takeover of US Embassy
    Fear Without Facts
    Fear Without Facts
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse