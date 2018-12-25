Kerch Strait Incident Unlikely to Cause New US Sanctions on Russia - AmCham

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The recent Kerch Strait incident involving Russia and Ukraine is unlikely to fuel new US sanctions against Moscow, President of the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) in Russia Alexis Rodzianko said in an interview with Sputnik.

"In my opinion, there are already quite a lot of different reasons and arguments for additional sanctions. One more reason, from my point of view, is unlikely to have any impact," Rodzianko said.

Press service of border management of FSB of the Russian Federation in the Republic of Crimea Putin: Kiev's Provocation in Kerch Strait Likely Helped Poroshenko Rise in Polls

The situation in the Black Sea region escalated on November 25, when Ukraine's Berdyansk and Nikopol gunboats and the Yany Kapu tugboat illegally crossed the Russian maritime border as they sailed toward the Kerch Strait, the entrance to the Sea of Azov.

The Ukrainian vessels and their crews were detained by Russia after failing to respond to a lawful demand to stop.