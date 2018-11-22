CIA Holds 'Smoking Gun' Phone Call of Saudi Crown Prince on Khashoggi - Reports

The CIA has obtained a phone call recording of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ordering his brother to 'silence Jamal Khashoggi as soon as possible', Hürriyet Daily News reported on Thursday.
According to a Hürriyet columinist, CIA Director Gina Haspel indicated last month that the purported recording features a conversation between MBS and his brother Khaled bin Salman, the Saudi Ambassador to the United States.
The CIA and Riyadh have yet to comment on the report.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)