CIA Holds 'Smoking Gun' Phone Call of Saudi Crown Prince on Khashoggi - Reports

Riyadh has vehemently denied that the royal family, including Crown Prince bin Salman, has been involved in Khashoggi's murder.

The CIA has obtained a phone call recording of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ordering his brother to 'silence Jamal Khashoggi as soon as possible', Hürriyet Daily News reported on Thursday.

According to a Hürriyet columinist, CIA Director Gina Haspel indicated last month that the purported recording features a conversation between MBS and his brother Khaled bin Salman, the Saudi Ambassador to the United States.

The CIA and Riyadh have yet to comment on the report.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW