Register
17:40 GMT +321 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    President Donald Trump meets with Saudi Defense Minister and Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington

    Turkey Accuses US of Trying to Hush Up Alleged Saudi Role in Khashoggi Killing

    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    Europe
    Get short URL
    240

    Although officially condemning the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, Washington is unwilling to antagonise Riyadh, which it sees as an important business partner and a “great ally” in the region.

    Turkey has accused the US of trying to turn a blind eye to the opposition journalist’s murder and has dismissed as “comic” President Trump’s pledge to remain a “steadfast partner” of Saudi Arabia, despite saying that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman may have been in the know about the plan to kill Khashoggi, Reuters reported.

    Mentioning Prince Mohammad’s possible involvement in the murder, Donald Trump said: "Maybe he did, maybe he didn't." His comments clashed with the opinion of the CIA, which reportedly believes Khashoggi's death was ordered directly by the crown prince.

    "Yesterday's statement [by Trump] is a comic statement,” Numan Kurtulmus, the deputy chairman of President Erdogan's AK Party, told state broadcaster TRT Haber.

    "It is not possible for an intelligence agency such as the CIA, which even knows the colour of the fur on the cat walking around the Saudi consulate's garden… to not know who gave this order This is not credible either for US public opinion or world public opinion," he added.
    Turkey insists that the order to kill Khashoggi came from the ‘highest levels’ of the Saudi government.

    The Critical Hour
    Trump Backs Saudi Arabia Despite CIA Report Uncovering Khashoggi Killing
    Saudi Arabia has denied that the crown prince ordered the killing. After offering numerous contradictory explanations, Riyadh said last week Khashoggi had been killed and his body dismembered when ‘negotiations’ to persuade him to return to Saudi Arabia failed.

    After meeting with his US counterpart Mike Pompeo in Washington, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Ankara was not entirely satisfied with the level of cooperation it is receiving from Saudi Arabia regarding the case and that Turkey may request a formal UN inquiry into the matter if its joint effort with Saudi Arabia comes to an impasse, Reuters reported Tuesday, citing Mevlut Cavusoglu.

    Jamal Khashoggi entered the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on 2 October to obtain papers he needed to get married. He never came out.

    READ MORE: Turkish FM Says Ankara Could Seek UN Probe into Khashoggi Murder

    On 15 November, the Saudi Prosecutor General's Office said that the journalist had been killed with a drug injection and his body had been dismembered and taken out of the consulate, adding that a total of 21 people had been detained in relation to the case.

    Related:

    Turkish FM Says Ankara Could Seek UN Probe into Khashoggi Murder
    Washington Post: Trump 'Surrenders' to Saudi Government Over Khashoggi Slaying
    Tags:
    blind eye, killing, journalist, CIA, Donald Trump, Numan Kurtulmus, Crown Prince Mohammed, Jamal Khashoggi, US, Turkey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    There Was Sex in USSR: Soviet Car Advertising
    There Was Sex in the USSR: Soviet Car Advertising
    No Bromance in France
    No Bromance in France
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse