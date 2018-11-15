Prosecution Seeks Death Sentence for Saudis Who Killed, Dismembered Khashoggi

Saudi reporter Jama Khashoggi went missing after he entered the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on October 2. Riyadh has arrested 21 Saudis as part of an investigation into the murder and seeks the death penalty for five suspects.

Saud al-Mojeb, Saudi Arabia's Attorney General, confirmed on Thursday that eleven people were charged with killing journalist Jamal Khashoggi out of the 21 suspects detained in connection with the case.

Speaking at a press conference in Riyadh, the kingdom's top prosecutor recommended the death penalty for five suspects accused of ordering and carying out Khashoggi's murder.

According to al-Mojeb, General Ahmed al-Assiri, the former Saudi deputy intelligence chief fired in October, was the highest-level figure behind the killing. He ostensibly ordered a "negotiating team" to return Khashoggi to Saudi Arabia, but the person who led the squad ordered to kill Khashoggi when his return failed.

Khashoggi died after he was drugged and his body was dismembered; its whereabouts remain unknown despite ongoing search, said a spokesman for the prosecutor's office. The prosecutor insisted that Crown Prince bin Salman was not implicated in the muder, echoing previous denials of the royal family's involvement.

Saudi Arabia also asked Turkey to seal a deal on cooperation on the Khashoggi probe.

Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi reporter and Washington Times contributor, was last seen entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2 to obtain marriage documents. According to the Istanbul prosecutor, he was strangled to death and dismembered shortly after entering the consulate. Saudi authorities have said that the killing of the columnist was a "rogue operation." Last month, Riyadh announced that 18 suspects had been arrested as part of a probe into the Khashoggi affair.