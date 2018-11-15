Register
15 November 2018
    In this April 12, 2018 photo released by Xinhua News Agency, the Liaoning aircraft carrier is accompanied by navy frigates and submarines conducting an exercises in the South China Sea

    US Warns Against 'Empire and Aggression' in Indo-Pacific Amid Row With China

    © AP Photo / Li Gang/Xinhua
    Last month, US Defence Secretary James Mattis reiterated that Washington cannot accept Beijing's "militarization of the South China Sea" or any coercion in this region. Beijing controls the vast majority of the islands, reefs and shoals in the South China Sea, which are also claimed by the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia and Taiwan.

    Speaking at an ASEAN [Association of Southeast Asian Nations] summit, US Vice President Mike Pence specifically warned against aggressive moves in the Indo-Pacific region.

    He did not mention China by name, but his remarks were interpreted as something that was related to Beijing's growing presence in South China Sea, according to media reports. 

    READ MORE: 'We Will Not Seek Hegemony': Beijing Expects South China Sea Rulebook in 3 Year

    "Like you, we seek an Indo-Pacific in which all nations, large and small, can prosper and thrive — secure in our sovereignty, confident in our values, and growing stronger together. We all agree that empire and aggression have no place in the Indo-Pacific," Pence underscored.

    He said that the US tries to promote this vision by notably spurring private investment in infrastructure and pursuing trade which is "free, fair, and reciprocal".

    The statement came a day after Pence warned that if China fails to "fundamentally change its behaviour", it will face all-out cold war with Washington and its partners. He pledged to put more economic, diplomatic and political pressure on China if Beijing fails to make "significant and concrete concessions that address not just the trade deficit that we face".

    READ MORE: Western Powers Will Never Give Up US Policy in South China Sea—Research

    On Tuesday, US National Security Adviser John Bolton told reporters on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit that Washington objects to Beijing's unilateral military steps in the South China Sea and that the pace of US freedom of operations trips to the disputed water areas has increased.

    The remarks echoed those made by US Defence Secretary James Mattis, who reiterated last month that Washington "cannot accept the [People's Republic of China's] militarization of the South China Sea or any coercion in this region."

    China has repeatedly encountered US warships in the South China Sea, with one of the latest incidents taking place in October when a Chinese Luyang-class destroyer came within 45 yards of the USS Decatur, forcing the ship to manoeuvre to avoid a collision.

    READ MORE: US Congress Demands Regular Reporting on Chinese Actions in South China SeaScholars

    Over the past few years, Beijing has cultivated an array of military assets in disputed strategic areas of the resource-rich South China Sea for what it described as national defence purposes.

    Satellite photo dated March 20, 2018 shows Subi Reef.
    © REUTERS/ Planet Labs Inc/Handout via REUTERS
    Subi City? Beijing’s Largest Island in Contested South China Sea Now Has 400 Buildings
    The Spratly Islands and Paracel Islands are among the more frequently disputed territories. Beijing, Taiwan, Vietnam, Malaysia and the Philippines have staked claims over elements of the Spratlys, while Beijing, Taiwan and Vietnam dispute sovereignty over the Paracels. China has exerted de facto control over the Paracels since 1974.

    The US has long expressed alarm about Beijing boosting its clout in the South China Sea, but mostly limited its reaction to verbal reproach. US Navy ships carry out "freedom of navigation" operations in these areas, with US Air Force bombers sometimes conducting "flyovers" over the area.

