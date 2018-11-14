US to Push for Binding Code of Conduct on S China Sea at ASEAN Summit - Official

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States will press leaders at the upcoming summit of the Association of Southeast Nations (ASEAN) to adopt a binding code of conduct on the South China Sea, a senior administration official said in a press briefing.

"On the South China Sea, as we made clear in the vice resident’s public as well as private comments, we will be speaking frankly about that to leaders gathered tomorrow and we will be pushing to make sure that there’s a binding code of conduct, that means that every country’s sovereignty, big and small, is respected, that the rules of law is respected, international rule of law is respected, and also that resource exploration is, belongs to each country, that partners who are invited in will always be invited in," the official said.

The official has commented on the recent talks between Washington and Beijing officials on the US request of Chinese missiles withdrawal from the Spratly islands in the South China Sea. The Chinese officials stated that the country has a sovereign right to place missiles on all of its territories.

The senior administration official mentioned during the press briefing that US Vice President Mike Pence will lay out the United States' strategy for the Indo-Pacific region during a major speech at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit on Saturday.

"On Saturday at the APEC Business Advisory Council CEO Summit, the vice president is going to give the major speech of the trip. That’s where he’ll really lay out what the Indo-Pacific is and what the vision for our Indo-Pacific strategy really is and how other countries can join in," the official told reporters.

The APEC Summit begins on November 17 in Papua New Guinea's capital of Port Moresby.