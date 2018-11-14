Register
14 November 2018
    ASEAN foreign ministers take part in a meeting of the 50th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers Meeting (AMM) at the Philippine International Convention Center in Manila

    US to Push for Binding Code of Conduct on S China Sea at ASEAN Summit - Official

    © AFP 2018 / Erik DE CASTRO/POOL
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States will press leaders at the upcoming summit of the Association of Southeast Nations (ASEAN) to adopt a binding code of conduct on the South China Sea, a senior administration official said in a press briefing.

    "On the South China Sea, as we made clear in the vice resident’s public as well as private comments, we will be speaking frankly about that to leaders gathered tomorrow and we will be pushing to make sure that there’s a binding code of conduct, that means that every country’s sovereignty, big and small, is respected, that the rules of law is respected, international rule of law is respected, and also that resource exploration is, belongs to each country, that partners who are invited in will always be invited in," the official said.

    This photo taken on August 1, 2017 shows Chinese People's Liberation Army personnel attending the opening ceremony of China's new military base in Djibouti
    © AFP 2018 / STR
    US Congressional Report Accuses China of Using Belt & Road Initiative as Excuse for Bases Abroad
    The official has commented on the recent talks between Washington and Beijing officials on the US request of Chinese missiles withdrawal from the Spratly islands in the South China Sea. The Chinese officials stated that the country has a sovereign right to place missiles on all of its territories. 

    Pence to Lay Out US Indo-Pacific Strategy at APEC Summit

    The senior administration official mentioned during the press briefing that US Vice President Mike Pence will lay out the United States' strategy for the Indo-Pacific region during a major speech at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit on Saturday.

    "On Saturday at the APEC Business Advisory Council CEO Summit, the vice president is going to give the major speech of the trip. That’s where he’ll really lay out what the Indo-Pacific is and what the vision for our Indo-Pacific strategy really is and how other countries can join in," the official told reporters.

    READ MORE: US Voices Opposition to China's Military Steps in South China Sea

    The APEC Summit begins on November 17 in Papua New Guinea's capital of Port Moresby.

