Daesh Reportedly Claims Responsibility For Melbourne Attack

Daesh terrorist group* has stated that one of its fighters conducted a recent stabbing attack in Melbourne on Friday, Reuters reported, adding that no evidence for the claim has been provided.
Prior to the statement, Victoria's Police Commissioner Graham Ashton said that police were treating the incident as a terror attack.
READ MORE: Top Four Most Recent Knife Attacks in Australia
The local police have not yet publicly identified the man. However, the NZ Herald stated that in 2009, he was acquitted for his role in a terrorist plot; he'd aimed to launch a suicide attack at Sydney's Holsworthy army barracks.
*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.
