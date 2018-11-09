Multiple Stabbing Incident Reported in Melbourne, Australia (VIDEO)

Several people were attacked and a car burst into flames in the centre of Melbourne, the Australian outlet The Age reported.

Police have shot a man who stabbed two people and set his car ablaze Friday on Bourke Street in Melbourne, the Australian media reported.

Australian TV news cited police as saying several people are currently being treated for stab wounds.

A video appeared online showing the armed man attacking a number of police officers.

A man has reportedly been shot dead by police after setting his car alight and stabbing two people. #Melbourne https://t.co/UQj233BMRV — Amit Chaudhary (@amitchaudhry1) 9 ноября 2018 г.

Following a confrontation with police, the suspect has been hospitalized and is reportedly in critical condition, under police guard.

Police are currently at an incident on Bourke St in the CBD. Police initially responded to a report of a car on fire near the corner of Swanston Street about 4.20pm. A man was arrested at the scene and has been taken to hospital under police guard in a critical condition. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/y4MorEbrOC — Victoria Police (@VictoriaPolice) 9 ноября 2018 г.

Hundreds of police officers and emergency service personnel remain on the scene. Police have cordoned off the area and have urged the public to avoid the site.

Police are not looking for anyone further at this early stage. A small number of people are being treated for stab wounds.



The exact circumstances are yet to be determined at this stage. The area has been cordoned off and the public are urged to avoid the area. (2/3) — Victoria Police (@VictoriaPolice) 9 ноября 2018 г.

​DETAILS TO FOLLOW