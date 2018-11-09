Register
12:50 GMT +309 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A policeman stands near a body covered with a sheet near the Bourke Street mall in central Melbourne, Australia, November 9, 2018

    Top Four Most Recent Knife Attacks in Australia

    © REUTERS / AAP/James Ross
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Police have shot a man who stabbed people on the street after setting his car ablaze on Bourke Street in Melbourne on Friday, killing one person and injuring two others, who are currently in hospital. The attack is the latest in a series of such incidents that have occurred in Australia.

    On Friday, a stabbing attack took place in Melbourne, Australia leaving two people injured and one dead. Sputnik looks into some such high-profile attacks that have taken place in the 'land down under' over the last few years.

    2018 Mill Park Stabbing

    In February 2018, Bangladeshi national Momena Shoma was arrested after she stabbed a 56-year-old man in the neck while he was asleep at his Callistemon Rise home in Mill Park near Melbourne.

    Shoma, who was charged with engaging in a terrorist act, told police  that she had travelled to Australia with the sole intention of killing someone on behalf of Daesh*.

    READ MORE: Migrant Suspect in German Stabbing Attack Was Due for Deportation in 2016

    According to her, she wanted to "trigger the West" and attacked Roger Singaravelu with a kitchen knife because he was "vulnerable" and "an easy target". Singaravelu suffered damage to his spine and hand as a result of the knife attack.

    2017 Queanbeyan Stabbing Attacks

    On April 7, 2017, a 15 year-old-boy and a 16 year-old-boy entered a service station in the town of Queanbeyan in the Australian state of New South Wales, where they stabbed several people with a steak knife, killing 29-year-old Zeeshan Akbar, an employee of Pakistani descent, and injuring three other men.

    The teenagers wrote the letters "I S" in blood on the walls of the service station, with police alleging that the letters were written in the victim's blood, given DNA evidence. The pair were arrested after a second stabbing in the street in Queanbeyan following a police chase.

    READ MORE: Stabbing in Paris Suburb: Latest Attacks to Shock Europe

    The 16-year-old's mother told police that her son could have been radicalised ahead of the stabbing and that he sympathised with Daesh, posting relevant messages on his Facebook page.

    2016 Minto Stabbing Attack 

    On September 10, 2016, 22-year-old Ihsas Khanman stabbed his 57-year-old neighbour Wayne Greenhalgh, who was walking his dog in Minto, a suburb of Sydney.

    When attacking the older man, Khanman allegedly shouted "someone is going to die today". The perpetrator subsequently attempted to attack police, but was arrested shortly afterwards.

    Khanman was charged with an attempted murder as police said that they were already aware that Khan had "strong extremist beliefs inspired by Daesh." Greenhalgh, who suffered serious injuries in the knife attack, was taken to hospital in a critical condition but managed to survive.

    2014 Endeavour Hills Stabbings

    On September 23, 2014, 18-year-old Abdul Numan Haider was shot dead after he attacked a Victoria Police officer and an Australian Federal Police officer with a knife outside the Victoria Police Endeavour Hills police station in Endeavour Hills, a suburb of Melbourne.

    READ MORE: Stabbing Attack in Japan's Bullet Train Leaves 1 Killed, 2 Injured — Reports

    The federal government said that they had shot Haider "in self-defence" and that the victim was a known terrorism suspect.

    Earlier, the two counter-terrorism officers who were stabbed by Haider, investigated the teenager over allegations he had recently unfurled a Daesh flag in a suburban shopping centre and made several inflammatory remarks about the Australian Federal Police on social media.

    *Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/Islamic State), a terrorist group banned in Russia and a number of other countries

    Related:

    Turku Stabbing Attack Suspect Wanted to Join Daesh - Reports
    UK Police Arrest Suspect in Birmingham Church Stabbing
    WATCH Disabled Man's Attempted Pen-Stabbing Attack in Israeli Parliament
    Stabbing in Netherlands: One Dead, Several Injured
    Tags:
    teenagers, terrorist act, stabbing, knife, police, Daesh, Australia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Up And Away! J-20 and Other Highlights of Airshow China 2018
    Up And Away! J-20 and Other Highlights of Airshow China 2018
    CNN Ya Later
    CNN Ya Later!
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse