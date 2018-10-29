US Envoy Asks Seoul's Help to Organize New US-North Korea Summit – Press Service

"Mr. Im called … for successful talks between the United States and North Korea. Mr. Biegun asked the South Korean government for assistance [in the summit’s organization]," Stephen Biegun said during his meeting with Presidential Chief of Staff Im Jong-seok.
During the talks, Im and Biegun also pointed out the importance of the Washington-Seoul cooperation on the North Korean issue.
The situation on the Korean Peninsula has significantly improved since the beginning of this year, with the North Korean leader and South Korean President Moon Jae-in having held several meetings. In June, Kim also reached an agreement with Trump, stipulating that North Korea would make efforts to promote complete denuclearization of the peninsula in exchange for US-South Korean military drills' freeze and a potential removal of US sanctions.
