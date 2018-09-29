North Korea Rejects Unilateral Disarmament Amid Lack of Trust in US - FM

The "step-by-step" disarmament of North Korea should be gradual and should be accompanied by measures that would build trust, the head of North Korea's Foreign Ministry said.

"Our position dictates that the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula should be implemented in combination with the settlement of peace in accordance with the principle of simultaneous gradual steps, beginning with the things that we can do by giving priority to the measures that would build trust," the head of North Korea's Foreign Ministry, Ri Yong-ho, said during his speech at United Nations General Assembly.

The official also stressed in his speech that the sanctions that the United States was imposing on North Korea would only augment distrust of the US instead of bringing the Asian state to its knees.

Earlier this week, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that Peace on the Korean peninsula was only attainable through diplomacy and denuclearization.

On Wednesday, the US State Department announced that Pompeo has accepted an invitation to visit Pyongyang next month that was extended to him by North Korea's Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho during a meeting in New York.

On June 12, US President Donald Trump and Kim held their first official summit in Singapore. Upon the conclusion of the talks, the two countries signed a bilateral agreement outlining their joint commitment to work toward the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula. However, the agreement did not specify steps or deadlines as to when would denuclearization be achieved.

