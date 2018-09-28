China Vows to Strictly Enforce UN Sanctions on North Korea – Foreign Minister

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - China promises to fully enforce United Nations Security Council sanctions against North Korea, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said during his address to the UN General Assembly on Friday.

“China will continue to honor its international responsibilities and will strictly implement UN Security Council resolutions related to the DPRK,” Wang said.

The top Chinese diplomat emphasized that China is encouraging North Korea to continue making progress toward denuclearization. He also called on the United States to make "timely and positive" reciprocal gestures in response to North Korea's actions.

Wang also reaffirmed Beijing’s support for the inter-Korean dialogue and welcomed discussions between the US and North Korea.

On Thursday, Wang said during a UN Security Council meeting that China believes some sanctions on North Korea should be eased in order to encourage continued progress toward denuclearization.

On June 12, US President Donald Trump and Kim held their first official summit in Singapore. Upon the conclusion of the talks, the two countries signed a bilateral agreement outlining their joint commitment to work toward the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.